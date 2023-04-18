NEW MOLECULE BLOCKS THE GROWTH OF CANCER CELLS Tumors

It intervenes on the protein recycling mechanisms

A study by the Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibpm) of Rome, published in the journal Autophagy, has identified a new molecule – SM15 – which is able to inhibit cellular autophagy, i.e. the process through which the damaged components of proteins are reused for the construction of new protein molecules.

This process allows the cancer cells, in some cases, to survive. "In tumours, autophagy plays a dual role, because it is able to promote the survival or death of tumor cells, depending on the type and stage of the tumour," explains Daniela Trisciuoglio, researcher at the Cnr-Ibpm and study coordinator. "This small molecule prevents a specific phase of autophagy and, at the same time, blocks mitosis, through which two cells are generated from one cell …









Keywords | , tumors, molecule, cells,