Home » NEW MOLECULE BLOCKS THE GROWTH OF CANCER CELLS Tumors
Health

NEW MOLECULE BLOCKS THE GROWTH OF CANCER CELLS Tumors

by admin

It intervenes on the protein recycling mechanisms

A study by the Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibpm) of Rome, published in the journal Autophagy, has identified a new molecule – SM15 – which is able to inhibit cellular autophagy, i.e. the process through which the damaged components of proteins are reused for the construction of new protein molecules.
This process allows the cancer cells, in some cases, to survive. â€œIn tumours, autophagy plays a dual role, because it is able to promote the survival or death of tumor cells, depending on the type and stage of the tumour,â€ explains Daniela Trisciuoglio, researcher at the Cnr-Ibpm and study coordinator. â€œThis small molecule prevents a specific phase of autophagy and, at the same time, blocks mitosis, through which two cells are generated from one cell … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | , tumors, molecule, cells,

See also  Dorothea Wierer interview 2022: "So I prepare for the new season"

You may also like

The minimum reference values ​​and the categories defined...

Medicines from blood: life-saving biopharmaceuticals

Sales on Piazza Affari and other European Stock...

SoulPower on Fire: – Medicine and Health, Medical...

this is how I did it”

New mRNA vaccination should help against recurrence of...

Ilary Blasi, Totti and… Amanda Lear

20 years long-term care insurance

Ilary Blasi (dressed as Cruella De Vil) jokes...

here is the list of benefits of this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy