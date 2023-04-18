PagoPa to citizens and public bodies, the new challenges of the banking system

The new challenges of the banking system

The sector of digital payments is also booming in the sector of public administrations. Due to delays in infrastructure and in the acquisition of dedicated professionalism, small municipalities and other minor public bodies find it very difficult to adapt to the digitization. In principle, however, there are an increasing number of citizens who interact online, even on the payment side, with public offices.

In particular, there are around 200 Italian banks that perform the treasury and cash service for the Public administrations. This is now a widespread practice, given that more than 90% of PA receives these services precisely from banks. Statistically, 9 out of 10 payment service providers (PSPs) are banks.

Within a few years the system pagoPA has revolutionized the method of payment towards Public Administrations, paving the way for innovative payments and evolving the relationship between banks, citizens and the territory. The acceptance of payments from pagoPA platform it has both physical and digital declination and the payment acquisition channels also vary according to the models envisaged by the node. A challenge that directly involves banking and financial institutions that carry out treasury activities for public entities.

