New MRI for Fedez one year after pancreatic cancer: the results of the tests

It’s been a year since Fedez underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.

After being operated on in recent weeks, the person concerned updated fans on the results of his MRI.

And as usual Fedez, the rapper and TV host who has been sharing his health problems with his fans for over a year, has updated them on what is happening.

He posted a story after the MRI he underwent, writing: “The anxiety that the MRI puts me … Follow-up, a year after the crime, and it went well.”

The singer’s recovery appears to be progressing well, following surgery for a neuroendocrine tumor (a type of cancer) discovered in the pancreas during a routine checkup.

What type of cancer did he have

Last March 22, 2022, Fedez was hospitalized after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor (NET), formed by the union of endocrine cells present in an organ.

It is most likely to form in the stomach, intestines, lungs and pancreas. It represents less than 0.5% of malignant tumors and is estimated to exist in Italy between 4 and 5 new cases per year for every 100,000 peoplefor a total of about 2,700 diagnoses (data from San Raffaele).

Although most NETs grow slowly and do not spread, in some cases they can cause distant metastases. There are several possible treatments, including surgery, which Fedez underwent.