Ulm – In 2022, the Federal Council released a combination of 200 mg ibuprofen and 500 mg paracetamol from the prescription requirement. With Synofen, ratiopharm is now launching this new option for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe pain on the German OTC market. The special feature: Synofen acts particularly quickly and strongly, while at the same time it is characterized by its good tolerability.

Paracetamol and ibuprofen are the two most popular over-the-counter pain relievers.1 Paracetamol is known for its rapid onset of action and favorable side effect profile. Ibuprofen is effective for many types of pain, but carries a certain risk of side effects, especially with regard to gastrointestinal complaints, especially at higher doses.

With a triple effect against pain thanks to the synergy effect

In Synofen, 500 mg of paracetamol and 200 mg of ibuprofen – and thus the advantages of both active ingredients – are combined with one another. Accordingly, Synofen works with the triple effect: fast, strong and well tolerated:

as Synofen provides noticeable pain relief after just 18 minutes. Stark , since the combination of paracetamol and ibuprofen reduces pain both directly at the site of pain generation and in the central nervous system due to the different modes of action. Studies show that Synofen has a stronger effect than, for example, 1,000 mg paracetamol or 400 mg ibuprofen due to the resulting synergy effect. 2 Rather, the analgesic effect of the combination is comparable to that of metamizole or COX-2 inhibitors. 3

Well tolerated since both active ingredients are used in low doses.

Who recommend Synofen in the consultation?

Synofen is intended for the short-term symptomatic treatment of mild to moderate pain, such as B. Head, tooth, back or joint pain, in adults from 18 years of age.

In particular, this results in the following customer types to whom Synofen can be recommended for advice:

Customers who…

want quick pain relief.

who are asking for a more potent pain reliever because they do not respond to the usual doses of mild pain relievers.

want a well-tolerated pain reliever because their symptoms would require high OTC dosages, but are concerned about side effects or interactions.

are already taking other medications and are unwilling to take multiple pills.

have just had an outpatient surgical procedure.

In this way, pharmacy customers can be offered good analgesia with a single tablet, which enables safe and correct use with minimal consultation.

This is the new Synofen from ratiopharm

Synofen is free from lactose, gluten and ingredients of animal origin. It is currently available in pack size OP 20 (PZN: 18218515) and in the future also as OP 10 (PZN: 18218509) with 500 mg paracetamol and 200 mg ibuprofen per tablet. The recommended dosage is one tablet three times a day. The duration of use should not exceed three days.

Synofen

composition: Each film tray. Contains 500mg Paracetamol and 200mg Ibuprofen. Otherwise. passed: Tablet Core: Corn Starch, Crospovidone (Type A) (Ph.Eur.), Colloidal Anhydrous Silica, Povidone K30, Pregelatinised Corn Starch, Talc, Stearic Acid (Ph.Eur.) [pflanzlich]. Film-coating: poly(vinyl alcohol), talc, macrogol 3350, titanium dioxide (E171). application areas: For a short time. symptomatic. treatment from mild to moderate pain.AM is specifically applicable to pain caused by the sole application. cannot be alleviated by ibuprofen or paracetamol. AM is used in adults aged 18 and over. Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active ingredients or to any other substance. Active alcoholism, since excessive chron. Alcohol consumption may predispose the patient to hepatotoxicity (due to the paracetamol component). Known hypersensitivity reactions (e.g. bronchospasm, angioedema, asthma, rhinitis or urticaria) in connection with acetylsalicylic acid or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the past. existing or repeated episodes of epeptic ulcers or bleeding in the past (at least two different episodes of proven ulceration or bleeding). In patients who, in connection with a previous treatment a history of gastrointestinal bleeding or perforation with NSAIDs. cerebrovascularod. and. active bleeding. Severe hepatic dysfunction, severe renal dysfunction or severe heart failure (NYHA class IV). Severe dehydration (caused by vomiting, diarrhea or insufficient fluid intake). During the last trimester of pregnancy due to the risk of premature closure of the fetal ductus arteriosus with possible pulmonary hypertension. With Kdrn u.Jugendl. under 18y. side effects: exacerbation due to infection ignition (e.g. necrotizing fasciitis); Occurrence of severe skin infections and soft tissue complications.Decrease in hemoglobin and hematocrit.Bleeding episodes (e.g. epistaxis, menorrhagia). of hematopoiesis (agranulocytosis, anemia, aplastic anemia, haemolytic anemia, leukopenia, neutropenia, pancytopenia and thrombocytopenia). Hypersensitivity reactions (such as non-specific allergic reactions and anaphylaxis). Urticaria and pruritus. Severe hypersensitivity reactions. Confusion, psychotic reactions, depression. Central nervous disorders, such as headaches, dizziness, insomnia, agitation, irritability or fatigue. autoimmune disease. (e.g. systemic lupus erythematosus and mixed collagenosis). Visual disturbances. Reactivity includes: asthma, exacerbation of asthma, bronchospasm and dyspnoea.Gastrointestinal disorders such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, dyspepsia, nausea, flatulence, constipation, heartburn, vomiting and slight blood loss from the gastrointestinal tract which in exceptional cases may cause anaemia.Gastrointestinal ulcers , possibly with bleeding and breakthrough or gastrointestinal bleeding, ulcerative stomatitis, exacerbation of colitis and Crohn’s disease, gastritis. Oesophagitis, pancreatitis, formation of diaphragmatic intestinal strictures. Hepatic dysfunction, liver damage, especially with long-term therapy, hepatic insufficiency, acute hepatitis, jaundice. Various skin rashes. Hyperhidrosis, Purpura & Photosensitivity. Exfoliative dermatitis. Severe skin reactions such as bullous skin reactions including erythema multiforme, Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Alopecia, drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS syndrome). Acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis (AGEP). Urinary retention. Damage to kidney tissue (papillary necrosis). Nephrotoxicity differed. Forms, including interstitial nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and acute renal failure and chron. Renal failure.Fatigue and malaise.Alanine aminotransferase increased, gamma-glutamyltransferase increased and liver function test abnormal with paracetamol.Blood creatinine and urea increased.Aspartate aminotransferase increased, blood alkaline phosphatase increased, blood creatine phosphokinase increased and platelet count increased.Uric acid levels increased in blood. Traffic notice! Status: Pharmacy only. Stand: 10/22.

