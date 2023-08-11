New orally available drug for spinal cord injury. « Medicine in the Library

New orally available drug for spinal cord injury.

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has demonstrated the safety and tolerability of a new drug treatment designed as a therapeutic intervention for spinal cord injury (SCI).

The research, published in theBritish Journal of Clinical Pharmacology“, found that the drug KCL-286 – which works by activating retinoic acid receptor beta (RARb) in the spine to promote recovery – was well tolerated by participants in a phase 1 clinical trial, with no serious side effects.

These results support further development of KCL-286 as a novel oral treatment for SCI.

“This represents an important first step in demonstrating the feasibility of KCL-286 in the treatment of spinal cord injury. This first human study demonstrated that a 100mg dose delivered via pill can be safely taken by humans. Furthermore, we have also shown that it engages with the correct receptor” – said Jonathan Corcoran, professor of neuroscience and director of the Neuroscience Drug Discovery Unit, at King’s IoPPN.

Read the full text of the article:

Phase 1 safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic results of KCL-286, a novel retinoic acid receptor-β agonist for treatment of spinal cord injury, in male healthy participants

Maria B. Goncalves, Tim Mant, Jörg Täubel, Earl Clarke, Hana Hassanin, Daryl Bendel, Henry Fok, John Posner, Jane Holmes, Adrian P. Mander, Jonathan P. T. Corcoran

Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2023; 1-11. doi:10.1111/bcp.15854

Fonte: Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) del King’s College of London

