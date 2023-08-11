Home » New orally available drug for spinal cord injury. « Medicine in the Library
Health

New orally available drug for spinal cord injury. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
New orally available drug for spinal cord injury. « Medicine in the Library

New orally available drug for spinal cord injury.

Posted by giorgiobertin on August 11, 2023

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has demonstrated the safety and tolerability of a new drug treatment designed as a therapeutic intervention for spinal cord injury (SCI).

The research, published in theBritish Journal of Clinical Pharmacology“, found that the drug KCL-286 – which works by activating retinoic acid receptor beta (RARb) in the spine to promote recovery – was well tolerated by participants in a phase 1 clinical trial, with no serious side effects.
These results support further development of KCL-286 as a novel oral treatment for SCI.

This represents an important first step in demonstrating the feasibility of KCL-286 in the treatment of spinal cord injury. This first human study demonstrated that a 100mg dose delivered via pill can be safely taken by humans. Furthermore, we have also shown that it engages with the correct receptor” – said Jonathan Corcoran, professor of neuroscience and director of the Neuroscience Drug Discovery Unit, at King’s IoPPN.

Read the full text of the article:
Phase 1 safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic results of KCL-286, a novel retinoic acid receptor-β agonist for treatment of spinal cord injury, in male healthy participants
Maria B. Goncalves, Tim Mant, Jörg Täubel, Earl Clarke, Hana Hassanin, Daryl Bendel, Henry Fok, John Posner, Jane Holmes, Adrian P. Mander, Jonathan P. T. Corcoran
Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2023; 1-11. doi:10.1111/bcp.15854

Fonte: Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) del King’s College of London

See also  New Kia Ev9 2023, the first in a series of very interesting SUVs with prices for everyone (let's find out!)

I like:

“Like” Loading…

This entry was posted on agosto 11, 2023 a 6:35 am and is filed under News-ricerca.
Contrassegnato da tag: farmacologia, neurologia. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a response, oppure trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Extreme heat and stress, because emotional health deteriorates...

The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of...

Goodbye sores in the mouth, with these tricks...

Ten thousand soldiers on the border: the political...

The Truth About Butter: How Much Should You...

Bella Hadid and Avril Livigne, Lyme disease affects...

What do streptococcus have to do with a...

Corona variant EG.5: Expert Kekulé gives the all-clear

what it is, how it manifests itself, how...

The Importance of Good Circulation and Microcirculation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy