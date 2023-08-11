News from the world of technology: practical bike bags from Cyclite

Image: Hanse 410

Hanseatic

It is unavoidable that the engine is running at times on a sailing yacht. The new Hanse 410 will be equipped with a 39 hp diesel, but is optionally available with an electric drive, which is a first for the manufacturer from Greifswald. “Up to 55 nautical miles” of electric travel should be possible, which corresponds to around 100 kilometers. The 12-meter cruising yacht offers an exceptional volume for its class and 18 possible combinations for the interior layout. So that she sails decently despite the wide hull, a slim waterline is used, made possible by pronounced bilge edges at the bow and stern. The bow is strongly inclined backwards. The basic price without VAT is 252,000 euros.

