Home » New outcomes compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist
Health

New outcomes compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist

by admin
New outcomes compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist

Following the requests for re-examination of some questions relating to the written test of 12 October 2023, received from some candidates, the Commission has decided to re-evaluate their admissibility, especially in relation to the evidence of conflicting positions between some test texts reference.

Therefore, following the new evaluation of some questions, the answers to which proved to be admissible, the Commission, through the support of the Calculation Center, once again verified the position of all the candidates, whose evaluation changed, as shown in the table November 30, 2023.

Consult the new table admitted/not admitted November 30, 2023

The new oral test will take place on December 13, 2023, at 9 am at Block 11, D1.13 Piazzale Salvatore Tommasi 1 L’Aquila.

See also  How the logistics of the future will change

You may also like

Hepatitis A booster: what to do if more...

Microplastics can cause cardiovascular damage

“Easier, fairer and more sustainable access to medicines...

Rediscover tradition to avoid wasting “daily bread”

Microplastics can cause cardiovascular damage – Sanità Campania

Male patients are still the norm – but...

Colombian Gymnasts Qualify for Baku Mute Cup Finals...

AUSL Modena – 8 March: health, rights and...

5 confirmed deaths, WHO alarm

Removing make-up: What methods there are and what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy