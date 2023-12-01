New outcomes compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist

Following the requests for re-examination of some questions relating to the written test of 12 October 2023, received from some candidates, the Commission has decided to re-evaluate their admissibility, especially in relation to the evidence of conflicting positions between some test texts reference.

Therefore, following the new evaluation of some questions, the answers to which proved to be admissible, the Commission, through the support of the Calculation Center, once again verified the position of all the candidates, whose evaluation changed, as shown in the table November 30, 2023.

Consult the new table admitted/not admitted November 30, 2023

The new oral test will take place on December 13, 2023, at 9 am at Block 11, D1.13 Piazzale Salvatore Tommasi 1 L’Aquila.

Share this: Facebook

X

