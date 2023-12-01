The five TV series not to be missed in May: Reacher, Percy Jackson and finally Berlin

Listen to the audio version of the article

The most interesting things aside from the usual Christmas movies are the spin-offs and zombies. And it’s not a good sign. In any case, on December 15th there will be the second part of The Crown with William and Kate at the center. Diana’s death was not as memorable as the movie. It must be said. Then there’s Berlin, perhaps the most successful House of Paper character who rightly deserved her own series. It ends with the zombies of Sweet Home, perhaps the best undead apocalypse that seems like a music clip from the Eighties. Now it’s time for self-criticism: Suburraeterna is unwatchable. Even Spadino is no longer him. For the rest, Merry Christmas.

Reacher – Season 2 – December 15th

He’s big, muscular and very very American. In everything he does. This Rambo who looks like a college football player with the intelligence of Sherlock Holmes works precisely because it makes no sense. at least for a European. In the second season we will understand something more about his past. (Amazon Prime Video)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Season 1 – December 20

After two films, the TV series of one of the most successful books for teenagers was missing. For those who don’t know him, Percy Jackson is a 12-year-old boy who lives in New York and attends a boarding school for difficult kids with his friend Grover. Then the rest are demi-gods and mythological battles. How can you not know Percy Jackson? (Disney+).

The Crown – Season 6. Part 2 – 14 December



We are at the chapter of the children: William and Harry. We have reached the present day. And we are very sorry because now the news ruins one of the most intense series ever. (Netflix)

