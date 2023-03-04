Its head OA Christoph Schwaiger-Hengstschläger and his team have specialized in diverticula and adhesions in the abdomen. “We want to find a solution for the patients and promise quality of life without pain,” says the surgeon. Between the ages of 50 and 70, 30 percent of people suffer from diverticula, i.e. protrusions of the intestinal mucosa. Among the 70 to 85 year olds it is already around 50 percent.
