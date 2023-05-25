“New pandemic will come, we must be prepared” » Coronavirus world





“The end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency is not the end of COVID-19 as a global health threat” and there remains the risk of “another variant” or another emerging pathogen with even more deadly potential , said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus speaking at the World Health Assembly

“When the next pandemic knocks, and it will, we must be ready to respond decisively, collectively and fairly.” The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tedros Ghebreyesus

"The end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency is not the end of COVID-19 as a global health threat," said Tedros Ghebreyesus speaking at theWorld Health Assemblymeeting in session in Geneva until 30 May

“I urge all Member States to engage constructively and urgently in the pandemic deal negotiations and on the International Health Regulations, so that the world never again faces the devastation of a pandemic like COVID-19,” Ghebreyesus said.

There remains the risk of “another variant” or another emerging pathogen with potential even more deadlyGhebreyesus said speaking at the World Health Assembly

The WHO director-general also urged member states to identify concrete ways to accelerate the pace of progress on the health-related “Triple Billion” targets and the Sustainable Development Goals, and to support theincrease in contributions, as well as plans for an investment round in 2024

“As we celebrate WHO’s 75th anniversary, let’s pledge to do even more together to promote health,” he added. During the session of the World Assembly – informs a statement – discussions and decisions on one are expected review of WHO work in health emergencies

Between and topics on the agenda are international health regulations and strengthening WHO’s preparedness and response to health emergencies, global strategies and actions in areas such as women’s, children’s and adolescent health, primary health care, refugees and migrants, non-communicable diseases or even mental health

WHO’s highest decision-making body, the World Health Assembly defines the Organization’s policy and approves its budget. Delegations from all 194 Member States participate in the proceedings

Meanwhile, the member states approved in Geneva il budget preliminary for the two-year period 2024-2025, set at 6.83 billion dollars: it is the “most ambitious so far” and includes “a historic 20% increase” in fixed contributions (membership fees), underlines a WHO statement . WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked member states for their support and trust. The decision still requires approval by the Plenary Assembly at the end of the current session