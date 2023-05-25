Senior U.S. State Department official in charge of China affairs rumored to step down

25.05.2023



Bloomberg and Reuters reported that the U.S. State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific, Hua Ziqiang, who is in charge of China and Taiwan affairs, is about to leave his position in the “China Group”. He is regarded as a figure in the Biden administration who is more inclined to interact with China. He visited China in March this year and is considered to pave the way for Blinken’s visit to China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Website) According to sources, US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific Rick Waters (Rick Waters) announced at a meeting on Wednesday (May 24) that he will leave his post as director of the “China Affairs Coordination Office”. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The U.S. State Department established the Office of China Coordination in December last year. This office is often called the “China House” and is headed by Hua Ziqiang.

According to Bloomberg, Hua Ziqiang is expected to step down by the end of June this year. Reuters quoted people familiar with the situation as saying that although Hua Ziqiang left the post, he would remain in the State Council.

The State Department and Hua Ziqiang did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, but according to Bloomberg, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “Secretary Blinken has benefited greatly from Hua Ziqiang’s expertise with China and Taiwan over the past two years. , thanks to him for establishing the China team.”

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell described in a statement that the “China Group” has become a “force multiplier” for the United States to overcome China, helping to promote freedom and openness in the Indo-Pacific region, while “Hua Ziqiang’s unique knowledge Continuously improve our decision-making with experience.”

Who is Hua Ziqiang?

According to information from the U.S. State Department, Hua Ziqiang will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific from July 2021, in charge of China and Taiwan affairs; in December last year, the State Council newly established the China Affairs Coordination Office, led by him, whose responsibilities include handling U.S. diplomatic agencies in China Related affairs, dealings with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), etc. Hua Ziqiang has also been in charge of Mongolian affairs, worked as a political counselor at the Beijing embassy, ​​and has also worked in related units in the Middle East. He can speak Chinese, Arabic and Spanish.

Earlier this year, US-China relations deteriorated sharply due to the “spy balloon” incident.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones visit to China. Thereafter,The United States continues to send out signals of open communication. March,Hua Ziqiang made low-key visits to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and other placesConducting “working-level communication” is considered to pave the way for Blinken’s visit to China.

Reuters pointed out that Hua Ziqiang is a figure in the Biden administration who is more inclined to interact with China. According to internal messages and emails obtained by Reuters, when the “spy balloon” incident broke out,U.S. delays human rights-related sanctions against China, hoping to reduce the degree of deterioration of bilateral relations. At that time, Hua Ziqiang wrote to employees: “The Secretary of State’s instruction is to suspend the “non-balloon-related” action so that we can focus on the corresponding and carefully considered response. We can consider other approaches in a few weeks.”

Some U.S. politicians have questioned the administration’s approach to China, as decades of increased U.S. engagement with China have failed to change China‘s practices on trade, security and human rights issues.

Major personnel changes in the US government

At a time when U.S.-China relations are tense, a series of recent personnel changes in the U.S. diplomatic service have aroused concern.Earlier this year, the senior director of China and Taiwan affairs at the National Security Council of the White HouseRosenberg(Laura Rosenberger), transitioned to chair of AIT; earlier this month, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Statesherman(Wendy Sherman) announced her intention to retire.

In addition, the Associated Press quoted sources on the 24th as saying that Biden will appoint experienced Air Force General Brown (CQ Brown Jr.) as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military. The Air Force’s strategy against China in the Indo-Pacific region.If the appointment is confirmed by the Senate, Brown will take overmilli(Mark Milley), whose term expires in October.

(comprehensive report)

