New Renault 5 2023, the awaited city car will be the first car in the world to have a unique feature

The new Renault 5 draws inspiration from its predecessors, retaining the silhouette’s distinctive boxy shape and similar front end. The designers of the transalpine company made modern changes to the headlights, trunk lid and taillights.

The result is an all-electric five-door super city car, with handles hidden in the C-pillar and the rear doors blending seamlessly into the side panels, creating the illusion of a three-door body. The flared wheel arches recall the Turbo I and II versions of the iconic Renault 5, famous for their performance in world rallies. Here are all the latest news:

The new Renault 5 2023 it is a cutting-edge car that recalls the ancestor of the same name, offering a modern reinterpretation and the use of an electric motor in line with the Renaulution strategy.

Thanks to its compact dimensions of 3.92 metres, the car fits into the segment Bincreasingly competitive. Despite being designed for urban use, it promises to offer a range of up to 400 kilometers, measured according to the WLTP test cycle.

Renault 5 2023 draws inspiration from the famous ancestor of the 70s and 80s, as evidenced by the concept presented in 2021. The square shape represents a distinctive feature, together with the trapezoidal headlights. At the same time, it features modern details, such as the fog lights with integrated fins, the side grille, the alloy wheels and the rear-view mirrors with the symbol of the French brand.

Based on CMF-BEV platform Part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, the Renault 5 E-Tech is equipped with a 136 HP electric motor, a battery of more than 50 kWh and a range of 400 kilometers in the WLTP cycle thanks to its aerodynamic line. Fast charging at the column allows you to reach 80% battery charge in about 30 minutes.

Renault also presented a sports concept called RS5 Turbo 3E, which is an electric version. This racing car is equipped with a 380 HP electric motor and 700 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. The interior features modern technology, with 10 digital displays on board.

In parallel with the arrival of the Renault 5, Mobilize introduces the Mobilize V2G service, which uses V2G (vehicle-to-grid) technology, allowing for bidirectional charging. In practice, charging can be stopped during peak demand and resumed when it becomes cheaper.

More: it is possible restore energy to the house and to the electricity grid. The service is based on the Mobilize Powerbox station, developed by Software République, which communicates with the car and the cloud to recharge the battery or send energy to the grid based on battery charging needs, household needs and energy market incentives and the public network.

The Mobilize V2G service will be available as of 2024, with the launch of the Renault 5 in France and Germany, followed in 2025 by the United Kingdom. It is based on 4 complementary components: the bidirectional on-board charger with integrated V2G technology, the Mobilize Powerbox bidirectional charging station, the Mobilize electricity supply contract and the smartphone application to schedule bidirectional charging.

Renault 5 Electric will be the first vehicle to be equipped with the new bi-directional on-board chargerwhich, through an adapter, connects to the vehicle’s charging socket to re-enter energy into the electricity grid or power other devices such as an electric barbecue or a vacuum cleaner.

