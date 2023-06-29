Home » The Economy will be a topic of critical debate for the 2024 elections
The Economy will be a topic of critical debate for the 2024 elections

The Salvadoran economy is emerging as a critical debate topic for the February 2024 general elections in El Salvador.

According to the latest research survey of the University Institute of Public Opinion (Iudop) of the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), 98% of the Salvadorans consulted recognize the progress achieved in the country in Security by the administration of President Nayib Bukele, however, 64% see the economy as a serious problem and consider it their main concern.

El Salvador faces threats of periods of lack of basic foods such as corn and beans, among other grains, due to a drought that could affect its production by more than 24%.

According to those surveyed, unemployment, the high cost of living and poverty help to form a picture that could be dangerous for Bukele’s re-election.

An assessment on the subject in 2022 found that 68.1% of those who responded perceived the economy as their main problem, and in 2023 that figure, although it decreased to 64 percent, is worrying for policy makers related to the Government.

For Salvadorans, in 59.2%, the Government did little or nothing to control the increase in prices, unemployment and the increase in the cost of the basic basket, among other problems that affect them, especially the poorest sectors. , which increased in the nation, and some reached extreme poverty.

After four years of government, Salvadorans give the president a rating of 8.48 out of 10 with few disapproval figures for his management.

