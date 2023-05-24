New rules on health care tickets officially starting next to electronic prescription for everyone now

What are the new rules on health care tickets officially starting throughout Italy alongside an electronic prescription for everyone now? The rules change not only for prescriptions for the purchase of medicines and medicines but also in relation to the payments of health co-payments which are starting to be of the same amount in all regions without any difference.

The rules for health tickets change from next January 1, 2024: in fact, according to what has been established, from next year the new tariffs for medical examinations and visits offered by the health service will come into force, which are contextual to the revision of the Lea, essential levels of assistance, which consist of treatments, visits, services and services that the National Health Service (SSN) provides to all citizens, free of charge or upon payment of a ticket, and which have recently been modified and increased, with the aim of providing the same medical and health assistance throughout the national territory, no differences between regions

From 2024, therefore, visits, examinations and treatments for citizens envisaged by the Lea revision will change, and the prices of the various services and the ticket amounts will also change.

If the current regional tariffs remain in force until next December, from January 2024 things will change and the costs of health co-payments will be standardized for all of Italy.

For example, if today a first specialist visit costs an average of 21.59 euros, making the proportion between the various regions, from January the national cost for everyone will be 22 euros.

For the check-up, if today the average cost is 14.05 euros, next year it will cost 16.20 euros throughout Italy. The costs for specialist visits are still changing and, for example, for a cardiological visit the ticket will cost 33.60, with an electrocardiogram included, for an ENT visit, the cost will be 23.20 euros, for a chest x-ray , today the cost is on average 18-20 euros, while from 2024 it will be 15, 45 euros for everyone, while for general laboratory tests, which can include blood counts, blood cholesterol and triglycerides, blood sugar, ESR and urinalysis , the cost will be 14.45 euros for everyone.

The new costs of health tickets ready to enter into force on January 1, 2024 join the novelty of the electronic medical prescription now officially valid throughout Italy. The electronic prescription is a document that is equivalent to the traditional paper medical prescription for the prescription of medicines, therapies, specialist visits, tests and outpatient services.

The electronic medical prescription made its debut in 2016 and has so far been modified several times with a simultaneous increase in the number of drugs and services that can be prescribed, as well as with improvements in terms of its validity and the quantity of medicines that can be purchased or collected.

With the electronic prescription it is possible to prescribe all the class A drugs paid by the National Health System (SSN) and which in the paper version are prescribed with the red prescriptions, all the drugs that are paid by the patient, medicines based on narcotic substances and psychotropic drugs included in sections B,C,D,E of the table of medicines, analgesic medicines and veterinary medicines.

The electronic medical prescription must be generated by your own doctorwhich then connects to the computer system identifying itself and fills in all the necessary fields, especially indicating the type of medicinal product or service requested, the pathology or health problem for which the prescription is requested and the patient’s data.

The system processes an electronic prescription number (NRE or NRBE depending on the type of prescription), a code that contains extremely important information such as the patient’s name, his health data, exemptions, the name and the type of drug he can obtain or the service to which he can access and then the number of the electronic prescription is transmitted to the patient.

For the transmission of the electronic prescription, which also reaches pharmacies, the doctor can use text messages, emails or any other tool he deems suitable and all his prescriptions can then be viewed in his own Electronic Health Record.

The electronic prescription for the prescription of medicines can be repeated but only for a maximum period of 6 months from the date the prescription is compiled and in any case for no more than ten times,

Among the news, there is also the prescription for the chronically ill valid for one year for thirty days of therapy. All other prescriptions for medicines, on the other hand, are valid for 30 days.