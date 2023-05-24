National award ‘Matteotti in schools’: Rachele Lupi wins

A Rachel Lupibrilliant student of the “Pantini-Pudente” Classical High School in Vasto and pupil of Prof. Gianni Rodiniwent the National award “Matteotti in schools” for the Texts section, set up by Giacomo Matteotti Foundation and from Filippo Turati Foundation for Historical Studies together with Ministry of Education.

with the school principal Anna Orsatti and all the students of the high school Polo, we are very excited and flattered to receive this important recognition, as proof of the quality of the historical-civic-philosophical teaching of certain indispensable figures of our liberal and democratic history, to be necessarily instilled in the ethical-political conscience of the new generations. Matteotti is a rare example of an ever-present practical character and dignity, to be enlivened daily in teaching with the classes, for the classes and in the classes. As the celebrations for the centenary of his tragic death approach, it should be stressed that Giacomo Matteotti should not be commemorated merely for a mere chronological recurrence, because his Spirit is an act of continuous birth and must therefore constitute the living substance in our acts every day.

“Something that comes from afar and goes a long way”, ours would say Ignatius Silonewhich must be enlivened and updated as the Spirit of our Fundamental Law, the Italian Constitution, entirely inspired by the principles of Freedom and Social Justice for which Matteotti consecrated and sacrificed his entire existence, repudiating war, fighting for the restoration of freedoms suppressed by Mussolinism with the monarchist competition and always being on the side of the humblest classes.

In addition to his numerous writings and speeches, the most beautiful pages on Matteotti are those of Gobetti, Rosselli and Salvemini. For this reason we have traced a documentary and iconographic journey from June 1924 to June 1946, with rare pages of “Giustizia e Libertà”, “Rivoluzione Liberale”, the “Quaderni dell’Italia Libera”, the newspapers of the Action Party and the Socialist, the cartoons of Giuseppe Scalarini, the sheets of the anti-fascist Concentration in Paris, where it is announced that “the Italy of tomorrow will be free and republican”, up to the institutional Referendum which sanctions today what Matteotti and Turati had predicted, i.e. this our Republic as the fulfillment of a solemn act of historical Justice, as the logical conclusion of a civil conscience matured in the experience of pain.

Our student, Rachele Lupi, was able to internalize and blend all this with her extraordinary poetic sensitivity, structuring a text that is both rigorous and intimate, starting from the eyes and luminous gaze of Giacomo Matteotti, the same as his mother Isabella, who will later the same luminous gaze of their children Giancarlo, Matteo and Isabella. From father to son the continuity of history, life and freedom: where the Earth is common.

“The sincere gaze of saving eyes knows only a beginning, because the end is not the end”. In a world that sees us increasingly divided and distant, we remember today the pure and sincere gaze of a man who saw his companion in man and who shared with him the daily bread of the future, without ever forgetting that “only it is only those who do not recognize themselves in the mirror, not those who die alone and forever sign the common land with their own Name”.

Prof. Gianni Rodini

For the full video of the awards ceremony: www.fondazionematteottiroma.org