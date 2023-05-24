Home » Maslák ended the indoor season in the hospital. Now he is enjoying racing again
Sports

Maslák ended the indoor season in the hospital. Now he is enjoying racing again

by admin

After the race, Pavel Maslák headed to the children’s playground very close to the Turnov stadium, where his children, soon-to-be four-year-old Mia and two-year-old Matteo, settled during the Ludvík Daňko Memorial. “I’m still enough for them, but when they all run to different sides, it’s a mess. Fortunately, Mia already listens relatively well,” said the three-time world and European indoor champion in the 400 m run. He already had a reason to smile again, but during the indoor season he was unable to jump.

