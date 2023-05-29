Home » Galliani and that ritual of leaving the stadium to pray in the Cathedral as he did with his mother- Corriere TV
Sports

Galliani and that ritual of leaving the stadium to pray in the Cathedral as he did with his mother- Corriere TV

by admin
Galliani and that ritual of leaving the stadium to pray in the Cathedral as he did with his mother- Corriere TV

Monza-Lecce is being played and the CEO of Monza, as usual in the middle of the second half of home games, leaves the stadium and goes to the Duomo

Corrado Dugo, Monza News / CorriereTv

Monza-Lecce will be played on Sunday 28 May 2023 at the U-Power stadium. The videomaker Corrado Dugo, better known on social media as Konrad il brianzanzo, in the role of correspondent of the online newspaper Monza News, goes to the Duomo during the second half of the match. Yes, because the CEO of Ac Monza Adriano Galliani (here the interview of Aldo Cazzullo) has the habit, halfway through the second half of home games, of leaving the stadium and going to the Duomo in Monza. And this time too Galliani arrives at the church while Monza is drawing 0-0. In these exclusive images from Monza News we see the CEO entering the Duomo (rather smiling), signing a book for a lady and then sitting down among the faithful. Here he will sit silently and alone for a good half hour. Eventually he gets up and goes out, lends himself for a selfie and “confides” in the correspondent: “We missed a penalty, I know, and we took a penalty at the last second, so we lost, so they told me”. Entering smiling, Galliani leaves his beloved Duomo a little disappointed, but remains cordial and answers the correspondent’s other questions as he walks through the center of Monza.

May 29, 2023 – Updated May 29, 2023, 1:54 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Now Simone decides, Kamada in Milan for 5...

Luca Van Assche, a small build with big...

The fan insults him and the Ajax champion...

This time the procedure was more difficult, Budínský,...

Roland Garros, Sabalenka defends her Ukrainian opponent: “Didn’t...

Formula 1: Verstappen sets Red Bull record

The Boston Celtics attempt a comeback never seen...

Cavese-Nocerina: all that could be

Group for the Czech Republic at the home...

Coventry City-Luton Town — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy