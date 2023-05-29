Galliani and that ritual of leaving the stadium to pray in the Cathedral as he did with his mother- Corriere TV

Monza-Lecce is being played and the CEO of Monza, as usual in the middle of the second half of home games, leaves the stadium and goes to the Duomo

Monza-Lecce will be played on Sunday 28 May 2023 at the U-Power stadium. The videomaker Corrado Dugo, better known on social media as Konrad il brianzanzo, in the role of correspondent of the online newspaper Monza News, goes to the Duomo during the second half of the match. Yes, because the CEO of Ac Monza Adriano Galliani (here the interview of Aldo Cazzullo) has the habit, halfway through the second half of home games, of leaving the stadium and going to the Duomo in Monza. And this time too Galliani arrives at the church while Monza is drawing 0-0. In these exclusive images from Monza News we see the CEO entering the Duomo (rather smiling), signing a book for a lady and then sitting down among the faithful. Here he will sit silently and alone for a good half hour. Eventually he gets up and goes out, lends himself for a selfie and “confides” in the correspondent: “We missed a penalty, I know, and we took a penalty at the last second, so we lost, so they told me”. Entering smiling, Galliani leaves his beloved Duomo a little disappointed, but remains cordial and answers the correspondent’s other questions as he walks through the center of Monza.