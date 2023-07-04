New scientific study reveals how to fight diabetes and obesity

Eating more of your daily calories earlier in the day can counteract weight gain, improve blood sugar fluctuations, and reduce the time your blood sugar rises above normal levels. The research says so NYU Langone Health and of NYU Grossman School Of Medicine, presented on June 15 at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society. “This type of diet, thanks to its effect on blood sugar, can prevent those suffering from prediabetes or obesity from progressing towards type 2 diabetes”he has declared Joanne H. Brunoendocrinology fellow at NYU Langone Health and lead author of the study.

The research looked at timely restricted feeding (eTRF), which involves restricting calories in the first eight hours of the day. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the work is the first to evaluate the effects of timely restricted feeding (eTRF) on blood sugar and inflammation independent of weight loss. For their study, the scientists compared early restricted feeding (eTRF), where approximately 80% of calories are consumed before 1 p.m., with a habitual eating pattern, where 50% of calories are consumed after 1 p.m. 16.00, in ten participants with prediabetes and obesity.

Patients were placed on either a timely restricted feeding (eTRF) or habitual feeding pattern for the first seven days and switched to the alternate pattern for the next seven days. Food was provided to meet the patients’ caloric needs for weight maintenance in order to determine effects independent of body weight. Patients wore continuous glucose, or blood sugar, monitors for the duration of the study.

“With just one week of Timely Restricted Feeding (eTRF) we decreased the time these individuals had elevated blood sugar levels”he has declared Jose O. Germansenior author of the study and assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “The results demonstrate that consuming the majority of calories early in the day reduces the time that blood sugar is elevated, thereby improving metabolic health”, he specified. Dr. Aleman and his colleagues found that the participants’ weight remained stable throughout the study. Early time-restricted feeding led to a reduction in the mean amplitude of the glycemic peak and a decrease in the time in which glycemia was above the allowable range, compared to the group following the habitual eating pattern.

Time in range was similar between the timely restricted feeding (eTRF) group and the habitual feeding pattern group. “Based on these data, timely restricted feeding (eTRF) may be a useful dietary strategy for diabetes prevention”he concluded Bruno.

