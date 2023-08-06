Launched in 2011, Subaru XV, with its design inspired by the world of SUVs, continues its evolution by introducing the hybrid variant in the 4dventure configuration. Thanks to this version, the XV is enriched with elements that emphasize the distinctive style of the Subaru crossover. Let’s find out then:

Subaru XV 4dventure, the 4×4 SUV also designed for families

Guards for the front, rear, sides and cargo area give the Subaru XV 4dventure greater ability to tackle challenging off-road terrain. The passenger compartment is equally protected thanks to the rubber mats, while the boot tray allows you to transport objects without worrying about dirtying the interior of the vehicle. A further distinctive element of this set-up is the heated steering wheelwhich offers convenience during the coldest days.

This new configuration was developed to take advantage of the off-road capabilities of a model that has achieved great sales success in recent years, especially in Europe. But in reality, due to its reliability, safety and ample space on board, it also proves to be strategic for families and their desire for out-of-town excursions.

The time had come to renew it and highlight all the Subaru grit and DNA. The XV 4dventure adapts to the dirty environment and goes beyond the limits reached by other crossovers and even SUVs. For this reason, it features front, rear and side guards, demonstrating its off-road nature. The internal boot tray also protects the rear compartment, preventing dirt and damage during loading.

Not just a competitive price for Subaru XV 4dventure 2023

Driving a Subaru car guarantees fun, safety and an unstoppable all-terrain ability. These are the hallmarks that have always distinguished Subaru vehicles, with their versatile appearance that hides the power and robustness of a real tank.

Already in the early 70’s, Subaru introduced on the market family models reminiscent of the current station wagons, but with a raised set-up, four-wheel drive that can be engaged manually and the possibility of using the low gears to tackle hills on bumpy or snowy roads. This proposal achieved extraordinary success, so much so that today, after more than 45 years, Subaru presents the 4dventure version of its flagship crossover, the XV.

The XV 4dventure joins the other models available with this trim level, such as Outback and Forester, and is already available on the market. The starting price is 30,350 euros for the version with a 1.6 petrol engine, while the e-Boxer hybrid variant reaches 36,050 euros. The XV 4dventure can be ordered in all the colors available for the other versions and includes Subarusafe8: an 8-year unlimited mileage warranty offered to new customers of the brand, which remains valid even in the event of a change of ownership, as it is linked to the number of frame.

