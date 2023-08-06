Lido Adriano, approved the project for the construction of the cycle-pedestrian path on the seafront – Environment

The project, approved by the municipal council of Ravenna, is part of the broader project of “Redevelopment of accessibility and areas behind the bathing establishments of the Lidos of the Municipality of Ravenna – Maritime Park” and wants to respond to the growing demand for alternative mobility, which has been steadily increasing and extending over the last decade. The intervention, worth 1 million and 840 thousand euros, is fully financed under the National Plan for investments complementary to the Pnrr. Work will begin in the autumn.

The intervention can be divided into two main sections: the first involves the terminal part of viale Metastasio and the viale Petrarca seafront for a length of 1,215 metres; in this section the works are the most significant as they provide for the new cycle path in architectural draining pavement, at a level with the existing sidewalk and connected to the roadway via ramps and, where possible, sections used as green flowerbeds. The second section concerns the southern part of Lido Adriano towards Lido di Dante and involves the redevelopment of viale Verdi, extending for approximately 400 metres. In this section, the road network will be redesigned as a one-way street and the cycle/pedestrian path will be built on the sea side, so as to avoid crossing the roadway.

The project increases the safety level of the cycle and pedestrian traffic that affects the coast of Lido Adriano, obtaining the continuity of the cycle path also in the center of the town. Furthermore, tactile paths have been designed for crossings and bus stops with rubber ground guides in order to provide a sure directional and spatial indication to the visually impaired. The cycle paths are also inclusive for the disabled and the elderly as the slopes are moderate and the entrances to the paths are easily accessible: the aim was pursued to facilitate the transit and mobility of vehicles for the disabled, from three-wheeled bikes to single-seater mini electric vehicles .