Home » Road World Championships in Glasgow: Demonstrators cause an interruption
Sports

Road World Championships in Glasgow: Demonstrators cause an interruption

by admin
Road World Championships in Glasgow: Demonstrators cause an interruption

Status: 06.08.2023 1:38 p.m

Demonstrators caused the men’s road race to be interrupted for almost an hour at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland.

Around 80 kilometers after the start in Edinburgh, the field came to a standstill on a country road in the Carron Valley. TV pictures showed how a police car fought its way through the crowd of drivers. World Association President David Lappartient discussed with the drivers, some of whom were warming up in the support cars at temperatures of just 14 degrees. Before moving on, a white mass was scattered on the narrow street. Nothing was initially known about the demonstrators.

No progress for the team car

The professional cyclists could have passed the obstacle, but there was no progress for the team cars. At the time of the interruption, a nine-man lead group was in the lead with a lead of almost seven minutes. The race resumed at the same distance.

In the past there had been repeated protests at bike races. The last generation had also caused incidents at the Tour de France. Therefore, the security measures on the tour had been strengthened this year.

271.1 kilometers were scheduled for the road race. After starting in Edinburgh, they headed towards Glasgow, where a circuit of 14.3 kilometers was to be completed ten times.

See also  Giro d'Italia, today's stage (Budapest time trial): altimetry, favorites and TV schedules

You may also like

Manny Machado Powers Padres to 8-3 Victory Over...

Derrick White is hoping for an extension with...

Football expert Kathrin Lehmann in an interview about...

Napoli, Kvaratskhelia: ‘We will try to win again’

Transfer ticker: FC Barcelona wants to sign Noah...

Turkey Dominates Half Marathon with Three Gold Medals,...

LIVE Track cycling, 2023 World Cup LIVE: great...

DFB director Rudi Völler talks about points play...

Amanda Serrano Dominates Heather Hardy in Defending Undisputed...

Berrettini to Corriere: ‘I have known darkness, now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy