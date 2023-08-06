Road World Championships in Glasgow: Demonstrators cause an interruption

Status: 06.08.2023 1:38 p.m

Demonstrators caused the men’s road race to be interrupted for almost an hour at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland.

Around 80 kilometers after the start in Edinburgh, the field came to a standstill on a country road in the Carron Valley. TV pictures showed how a police car fought its way through the crowd of drivers. World Association President David Lappartient discussed with the drivers, some of whom were warming up in the support cars at temperatures of just 14 degrees. Before moving on, a white mass was scattered on the narrow street. Nothing was initially known about the demonstrators.

No progress for the team car

The professional cyclists could have passed the obstacle, but there was no progress for the team cars. At the time of the interruption, a nine-man lead group was in the lead with a lead of almost seven minutes. The race resumed at the same distance.

In the past there had been repeated protests at bike races. The last generation had also caused incidents at the Tour de France. Therefore, the security measures on the tour had been strengthened this year.

271.1 kilometers were scheduled for the road race. After starting in Edinburgh, they headed towards Glasgow, where a circuit of 14.3 kilometers was to be completed ten times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

