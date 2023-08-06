Home » takes up the gun and asks for more production – Corriere TV
takes up the gun and asks for more production – Corriere TV

takes up the gun and asks for more production – Corriere TV

The North Korean leader’s tour two weeks after the military parade with Russian and Chinese officials

Kim Jong Un takes up his rifle. The North Korean leader has visited several major arms factories and called for an increase in production. Kim – dressed in white – visited a factory that produces engines for unmanned aircraft, as documented by the images released by the Korean news agency KCNA.

During his tour, Kim also stressed that the modernization of small arms “is the most important and urgent issue”.

The inspection comes two weeks after the military parade with Russian and Chinese officials and as South Korea and the US prepare for joint military exercises.

Exercises that Pyongyang considers “tests for an invasion”

August 6, 2023 – Updated August 6, 2023, 1:14 pm

