New Variant Eris (EG.5) Raises Concerns as it Rapidly Spreads Globally and Dominates in Italy

New EG.5 Variant, Eris, Causes Concern as Covid Continues to Spread Globally

The world is facing yet another challenge with the emergence of a new Covid variant, EG.5, also known as Eris. This variant is rapidly spreading worldwide and has become a growing concern in Italy as well. Researchers from the University of Insubria have conducted an analysis of EG.5 to understand its impact on the increase in infections, hospitalizations, and mortality rates observed globally in recent weeks.

On August 9, the World Health Organization classified EG.5 as a new “variant of concern.” The team of researchers, led by Professor Fabio Angeli, a professor of Cardiovascular Diseases at the Department of Medicine and Technological Innovation, collaborated with experts including Martina Zappa, a biotechnologist from Insubria, Andrea Andolina, an infectious disease specialist from Ics Maugeri, and Paolo Verdecchia, a cardiovascular researcher from Perugia.

The study focused on a specific mutation (F456L) that occurred in the Spike protein of the virus, giving EG.5 a heightened ability to evade antibody defenses, including those generated by previous infections and vaccines. The authors of the study revealed that this mutation allows EG.5 to maintain the same functional and transmission capabilities as the previous dominant Omicron variants.

Fabio Angeli commented, “The increased resistance to antibodies and the sustained transmission and binding capacity to our cells of the EG.5 variant, compared to the previous Omicron variants, may explain the rise in positive cases, intensive care unit occupancy, deaths, and swab positivity rate in our country. In Italy, this variant is already present in at least 40% of sequencing data, which further weakens hopes of the new variants, including Eris, becoming less widespread over time.”

Angeli, along with Zappa and Verdecchia, have also authored significant articles on Covid variants in the past, providing insights into the differences between Cerberus and Centaurus compared to Omicron and examining the competition among variants observed in recent months. These studies have contributed to understanding the current epidemic stage and emphasize the importance of continued research and monitoring of virus variants to guide future preventive strategies.

As EG.5, or Eris, spreads rapidly across the globe, it is crucial for authorities and healthcare institutions to closely monitor its impact and take necessary measures to control its spread. The battle against Covid continues, and thorough understanding of the evolving variants will play a critical role in developing effective strategies to combat the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

