Chile, Germany: Video: Colonia Dignidad – Search for truth and justice

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

### Spanish below ###

Flowers and photos of the disappeared at a mass grave in the Ex Colonia Dignidad

Photo: Jorge Soto, Sept. 2015

Recording of the discussion event on May 16, 2023 | Grabación del evento del 16 de Mayo de 2023

50 years after the coup in Chile: Search for truth and justice for the sect settlement founded in Chile in 1961 by the German free church lay preacher Paul Schäfer. Their residents had to do forced labor without pay for 40 years, and children and young people were subjected to systematic sexual violence. During the Pinochet dictatorship from 1973, the Chilean secret service DINA, in collaboration with the sect leadership, tortured and murdered opposition figures on the sect’s grounds. The German government knew about it and did not intervene. 2016 historic statement by Steinmeier, who acknowledges Germany’s moral responsibility. 2017 Bundestag resolution to deal with the crimes. In 2019, the federal government adopted an aid concept for victims of the sect. To this day there is no memorial on the subject. In Germany, none of the cult’s leaders were ever charged. Cult leader Schäfer died in prison in Chile in 2010. The German settlement is now organized as a company holding company that operates agriculture and tourism. ” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>ColonyDignity[{“attribute=””>ColoniaDignidad

Discussion event with Luis Henríquez Seguel (senior police officer in the investigation in Chile from 1996), Petra Schlagenhauf (lawyer for those affected, Berlin), Juan Rojas Vásquez (relative of the disappeared). On May 16, 2023 in the Pablo Neruda Library in Berlin

In the German sect settlement Colonia Dignidad, founded in Chile in 1961, a regime of forced labor and sexual violence prevailed. During the Chilean dictatorship (1973 to 1990), opposition members were tortured and murdered on the site. Many were disappeared; their fate has not been clarified to this day, almost 50 years after the coup.

The only consistent investigations took place in Chile from 1996 onwards. The then leading police officer, Luis Henríquez Seguel, reports how and under what circumstances this was achieved. The German judiciary formally investigated for decades. But in no case was there an indictment or a trial. The lawyer Petra Schlagenhauf has represented those affected and talks about if serious crimes are not legally investigated or punished, this is referred to as impunity. This has a lasting impact on the individual sense of recognition of the victims, the overall social sense of justice and protection against repetition.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>ImpunityinGermanyJuanRojasVásquezgrewupintheareaaroundColoniaDignidadHisfatherandeldestbrotherwerearrestedin1973andhavesincedisappearedHedemandsclarificationoftheirfate[{“attribute=””>StraflosigkeitinDeutschlandJuanRojasVásquezistinderUmgebungderColoniaDignidadaufgewachsenSeinVaterundseinältesterBruderwurden1973verhaftetundsindseitdemverschwundenErfordertAufklärungihresSchicksals

An event organized by News Pool Latin America (NPLA), Rayuela KollektivChile-Latin America Research and Documentation Center (FDCL), Berlin Educational Center of the Heinrich Böll Foundation and Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.

With the kind support of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg City Library.

The video recording through Rayuela Kollektivcurrently in the original language (German/Sp). here be considered

Relatives of missing detainees marching towards a commemorative event in September 2015 in the former Colonia Dignidad. Photo: Jorge Soto

50 years after the civil-military coup in Chile: dialogues around the search for truth and justice in Colonia Dignidad.

Discussion with the participation of: Luis Henríquez Seguel (as a police officer he led investigations in Chile since 1996), Petra Schlagenhauf (victims’ lawyer, Berlin), Juan Rojas Vásquez (relative of missing detainees). On May 16, 2023 at the Pablo Neruda Library in Berlin.

Since the founding of Colonia Dignidad in 1961, many of its inhabitants were victims of sexual abuse and forced labor. During the civil-military dictatorship (from 1973 to 1990) the leaders of the German settlement cooperated with the DINA (Directorate of National Intelligence). Political prisoners were tortured and murdered on the premises. Many still remain missing, almost 50 years after the coup their fate is still unknown.

Police officer Luis Henríquez Seguel and his team carried out the only consequential investigations that have been carried out in Chile since 1996. He tells how and under what conditions they carried them out. German justice formally conducted investigations for decades. However, in no case was it possible to accuse anyone or open a trial. Petra Schlagenhauf, victims’ lawyer from Colonia Dignidad, talks about impunity for these crimes in Germany. Juan Rojas Vásquez grew up around Colonia Dignidad. His father and his older brother were arrested in 1973 and to this day they are missing. Juan Rojas Vásquez relates his experience and demands to know where they are.

Un evento de Newspool Latin America (NPLA), Rayuela KollektivChile-Latin America Research and Documentation Center (FDCL), Berlin Educational Center of the Heinrich Böll Foundation y Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.

With the support of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg City Library.

Video recording by Rayuela Kollektivfor now everything can be seen in the original language (German/Spanish) here

=

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

