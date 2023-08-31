New Variant of COVID-19 Detected in New York City Wastewater

New York City Wastewater Reveals Detection of Rare New COVID-19 Variant

A new and rare variant of COVID-19, known as BA.2.86, has been discovered in New York City’s wastewater, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. While the variant has been previously observed in other parts of the US, this is the first time it has been detected in the state of New York.

Health officials have emphasized that there is no evidence to suggest that the new variant causes more severe illness. However, they believe that it may be more adept at evading immunity from vaccines than previous strains of the virus.

Although the new variant has not been found in tests conducted on local residents, health officials are confident that it is already circulating in the city. They are advising New Yorkers, especially those who are most vulnerable, to receive the updated COVID-19 booster when it becomes available in the coming weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects updated vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax to be available to the public by mid-September. These vaccines are designed to specifically target the Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant.

While these new vaccines offer some reassurance, they still require approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC. An independent panel of CDC advisors will meet on September 12 to vote on the guidelines for eligibility for the shots.

The current slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States is believed to be driven by newer strains of the virus, such as EG.5 or Eris. However, it is uncertain how well the new vaccines will protect against the BA.2.86 variant, as it has been identified in only a small number of cases.

Health officials have emphasized that it is too early to have precise data on the BA.2.86 variant but expect more information to become available in the coming weeks. However, they are confident that the new vaccines will protect against any serious outcomes from contracting COVID-19.

The World Health Organization and the CDC are closely monitoring the BA.2.86 variant due to its 36 distinguishing mutations. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that it spreads faster or causes more severe infections compared to earlier versions of the virus.

In the midst of these developments, it is crucial for individuals to stay updated on vaccine availability and follow public health guidelines to protect themselves and their communities.

