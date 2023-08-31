Unveiling the Draw: Champions League 2023-2024 Group Stage Conformation and Viewing Details

The stage is set for the upcoming Champions League 2023-2024 group stage, with the draw for the eight zones taking place soon. A total of 32 qualified teams will be divided into these zones, and the draw will determine which teams will compete against each other.

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League 2023-2024 works by placing the 32 teams into eight groups, consisting of four clubs each. The teams will be selected from four different pots – Pot 1, Pot 2, Pot 3, and Pot 4. These pots are formed based on the qualifying route to the tournament and the teams’ rankings in the UEFA coefficient.

It’s important to note that teams from the same country cannot be in the same group. This ensures a fair distribution of teams from different nations across the groups.

The teams in Pot 1 include Manchester City, Real Madrid, Milan, and Newcastle. Pot 2 consists of Barcelona, Inter, Lazio, and Union Berlin. Pot 3 includes Napoli, Arsenal, Red Star, and Lens, while Pot 4 consists of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Celtic, among others.

The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday, August 31. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. CDMX, 12:00 p.m. ET in the United States, 1:00 p.m. in Argentina, and 6:00 p.m. in Spain.

As for TV coverage, the draw can be seen on various channels depending on the country. In Spain, it will be televised on M+ Champions League, while in Argentina, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports. In Mexico, it will be shown on TNT, and in the USA, no specific TV channel has been listed.

For online streaming, fans can tune in to platforms such as Movistar Plus+ in Spain, Flow, DGo, and Telecentre Play in Argentina, HBO Max in Mexico, and Paramount+ in the USA.

Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the Champions League 2023-2024 group stage draw, as it sets the stage for the excitement and intense competition that lies ahead.

