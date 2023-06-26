New Volkswagen Polo 2023-2024, here is the innovative city car that will replace it by relaunching the entire segment

The European Commission has formalized the new Euro 7 standard, which sets stricter standards for the reduction of polluting emissions from vehicles and other means of transport. With immediate repercussions on some vehicles already on the market, such as Volkswagen Polo. This standard is a challenge for car manufacturers, which have already invested heavily in adapting their vehicle ranges and developing electric cars.

Starting in 2035, the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines will be banned, and not all car manufacturers seem to be willing to commit to the development of vehicles that comply with the new requirements imposed by the EU7. Let’s explore in this article:

Volkswagen is considering withdrawing the compact from the market Polo due to the modifications required to comply with the new Euro 7 emission regulations. These modifications would involve high costs which would make the car uncompetitive on the market. CEO Thomas Schafer confirmed this situation in an interview with Autocar magazine, stating that the company’s engineers are currently evaluating the new Euro 7 regulations and in the coming weeks a decision will be made regarding the withdrawal of some cars from the range.

Schafer said Volkswagen realized the introduction of Euro 7 standards would be a game changer and planned to develop a new generation of compact electric vehicles to be offered under the brands Volkswagen, Skoda e Seatwhich will essentially replace internal combustion engine vehicles such as the Polo.

Building cars of this type in compliance with the new Euro 7 regulations is becoming too expensive. He added that it makes no sense to design small cars with internal combustion engines that meet the stringent Euro 7 standards. The stringent requirements increase the final cost of the vehicle, making it unprofitable to purchase.

Who will take the place of Volkswagen Polo 2023-2024

Volkswagen ID.2all It is a vehicle with dimensions of 405cm long, 181cm wide, 153cm high and a wheelbase of 260cm. Its design presents an evolution of the aesthetic elements present on the Polo. In particular, there are clear references to the volumes and proportions of the Polo, although the bodywork is smoother. The front features a novelty with two thin headlights connected by a LED line. There are two vertical vents located at the bottom of the front bumper.

From the lateral point of view, the C-pillar design recalls that of the first generation of the Golf. The rear has a rather classic look, with a slightly raked rear window above which is a subtle spoiler. The two taillights are connected by a light element, in the center of which is the hallmark of the German car manufacturer.

Volkswagen ID.2all is equipped with a powertrain that offers the vehicle anrange of 450km. It was developed on the MEB Entry platform, an advanced version of the MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) which is currently used in several Volkswagen Group models, including the ID.3, ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron. Unlike the MEB, the MEB Entry adopts front-wheel drive provided by a 226 HP electric motor. Performance is remarkable, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 7 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

Volkswagen ID.2all is equipped with the package of advanced driver assistance systems called Travel Assist and dei IQ.Light headlights with advanced technology. The interior of the vehicle features a modern and minimal design, with a horizontal screen positioned in the center of the dashboard and a display that acts as a dashboard. The boot offers a capacity ranging from 490 to 1,330 litres, ensuring considerable versatility.

This production version of the Volkswagen ID.2all is one of ten new electric models that Volkswagen plans to launch by 2026. This year, the ID.3 with restyling, the ID. Buzz long wheelbase and the ID.7. A compact electric SUV will follow in 2026 and an economy model with a price tag of less than 20,000 euros.

