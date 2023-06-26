Crisis in Senegal: temporality and prospective ~ Mondoblog

Bonjour,

Dakar and other Senegalese cities have seen an outbreak of violence following the conviction of opponent Ousmane Sonko for youth corruption. A situation that has plunged this country, which is renowned for its social and political stability, into chaos. In this 165th edition of the Mondoblog newsletter, a Senegalese blogger draws lessons from these troubles, which sound like a warning in a tense political context. Troubles that also affected Mauritania, a neighboring country. Where the streets of Nouakchott were the site of heated clashes after the death of a man at the hands of the police. On the menu of this newsletter, we also return to the fight for food self-sufficiency in Africa, to school bullying, to the first period and to the celebration of Africa Day.

MONDOBILLET FEATURED

Senegal in a turbulent zone

The conviction of opponent Ousmane Sonko causes a stir in Senegal. Clashes escalated between protesters and police. The clashes caused the death of 23 people according to Amnesty International’s latest report and led to significant material destruction. Mamadou Magarem Fall takes a candid look at the ingredients, which put together, led to this social explosion. For the blogger, the court decision only ignited a powder keg that was just waiting for the spark. Senegal has very often, perhaps too often, been cited as an example of institutional stability. One of the rare exceptions on a continent where crises and conflicts are legion. And in the opinion of the blogger, the Senegalese have fallen asleep on their laurels, forgetting that the achievements must be preserved. The recent troubles sound like a warning and are proof that vigilance must always be in order.

SELF-SUFFICIENCY – HARASSMENT – ANGER

Africa in search of self-sufficiency

The conflict in Ukraine has acted as a revelation: the food stability of many African countries is dependent on what is happening in Eastern Europe. Putting the question of food self-sufficiency back on the table. A goal that faces several obstacles, one of them being the problems of availability of fertilizers. This is explained by the Ivorian blogger Bamba Ouattara.

Lindsay, an angel gone to heaven

The Lindsay affair, named after the teenager who committed suicide in May in France following harassment organized by young people like her, has awakened painful memories in Laetitia the Prophet. As a child, the blogger was harassed by boys in her neighborhood. The adults, including her parents, were deaf to her complaints, which only increased the distress of the child that she was.

X-ray of an outburst of anger in Mauritania

In May, the city of Nouakchott was rocked by numerous outbreaks of violence. At their origin is the death of Oumar Diop, which occurred after his arrest by the police. The Mauritanian capital was thus peppered with scuffles between demonstrators and police. Sheikh Aidara echoes this news, which takes place in a society where injustice has made its nest.

SOME TICKETS IN BRIEF…

During my first period

Music for Africa Day

Some African festivals that are worth seeing

Emilie Marcelin remembers the day of her first period like it was yesterday. A shameful day, when his classmates laughed at the stain on his uniform and his teacher couldn’t do anything better than an ironic comment…

May 25 is Africa Day. The Mauritian Carol take advantage of this day of union to highlight, through music, the pride of being part of this great continent. Great in its immensity, but also in its diversity.

The Nomadic Afropolitan Festival, the International Festival of Books and Related Arts of Benin or The Hill Festival of Kigali in Rwanda… The Cameroonian Hermann Labou lists the African festivals that are worth seeing.

MONDOBLOG AUDIO

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

Do you want to learn to read books or do you want to resume this habit of devouring books that has been lost a little because of your phone? The Abidjanaise Stella Attiogbe, blogger and passionate reader, gives advice. Simple tricks that work for her and should work for everyone. Here are some of them: choosing the right book, establishing a reading plan, reading critically or even – and this is more singular – using social networks.

MONDOTUTO: MASTERING OPERATION BY BLOCKS

Working in blocks is simply a way to edit your articles but in a simpler way, which will allow you to have a more precise idea of ​​the head of your post before its publication. This evolution, brought by WordPress a few years ago, gave the place a new editing interface at the time. To be more concrete, what changes is the appearance of a small icon, a “+” that you find at the top, just above the title of the post. It is with this icon that you will be able to add images, videos, intertitles, new paragraphs, quotations and all kinds of elements. The best thing is to go see for yourself all the possibilities available to you… This tutorial gives all the keys to understanding the logic of block operation.

This newsletter was written by Cameroonian blogger René Nkowa.

He hosts the blog From Douala With Love ».

