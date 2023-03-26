Volkswagen T-Cross is preparing to be the subject of an update to renew its offer in B-segment of SUVs in response to current competition. The restyling of the T-Cross will bring aesthetic improvements, mechanical updates and further optimization of the technology on board.

Although the official information on new Volkswagen T-Cross 2023, such as the release date and the price, have not yet been revealed, spy images and renderings of the car have already been leaked on the net. Several rumors suggest that the launch of the renewed model could take place in the first quarter of the year. We assess the situation:

New advances on Volkswagen T-Cross 2023

Volkswagen T-Cross 2023: perspectives and considerations

The facelifted version of Volkswagen T-Cross it will not undergo a radical restyling from an aesthetic point of view, but it will present some stylistic refinements. For example, the front grille will be revised and the headlamps, remaining substantially unchanged, will be improved with the addition of a chrome strip that will connect them.

The full LED technology dedicated to road lighting will be improved to ensure greater comfort and safety when driving at night, while the bulkhead fascias and rear light clusters will follow the brand’s new stylistic language. The suv will also offer greater customization, with the possibility of choosing between 12 external liveries and new alloy wheels with sizes up to 18 inches. An R-Line set-up is foreseen for those looking for greater sportiness.

With reference to the mechanical innovations of the T-Cross, there could be innovations that follow in the wake of what was seen with the renewed one Barter. The German SUV will still be available exclusively with front-wheel drive, without any all-wheel drive options. The 1.0-litre petrol engines have been confirmed, with a power of 95 and 110 hp, and the more powerful 1.5 TSI engine with a power of 150 hp. No plug-in hybrid or all-electric motors are available. Improvements have also been made to the suspension system to improve comfort and driving pleasure, as well as to the braking system.

Volkswagen T-Cross 2023 will take advantage of the MQB-A0 platform, widely used by the Volkswagen Group for Poloas well as for other models such as Seat Arona in Ibiza. Thanks to this choice, the German manufacturer can maintain economies of scale, reduce production costs and increase economic revenues. The length of the car will remain unchanged at just 411cm, as will the wheelbase of 255cm. The chassis will be optimized to improve steering sensitivity.

Among the most interesting novelties of the new Volkswagen T-Cross there are the passenger compartment upgrades, with higher quality materials and assemblies and even richer and more complete standard equipment. The 100% digital and customizable instrumentation of the Virtual Cockpit will be available on the entire T-Cross range, including the entry-level trim levels. The infotainment system will remain unchanged, offering maximum smartphone connectivity via Android Auto e Apple CarPlay. The starting price will be 23,000 euros.