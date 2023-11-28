Home » New Words Added to the Spanish Dictionary in 2023: Changes in Medicine and Science
New Words Added to the Spanish Dictionary in 2023: Changes in Medicine and Science

The Spanish language continues to evolve and adapt to the changes brought about by time, and this is evident in the world of Medicine and Science. The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) has announced the addition of new words to the dictionary, reflecting the advancements and developments in these fields.

One of the notable updates to the dictionary is the expansion of the definition of ‘facultative’ to include not just doctors, but also other health specialists such as dentists and podiatrists. This change reflects the evolving roles and capabilities of healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the RAE has added ‘Big Data’ to the dictionary, acknowledging its significant impact on the world of Medicine. The storage of data related to multiple diseases and the European digital health space is being utilized to store electronic medical records and more, revolutionizing the way healthcare information is managed.

Medical specialties have also been incorporated into the updated dictionary, with words such as ‘cardiocirculatorio’ (referring to the system of ducts and blood vessels) and ‘dysphoria’ (related to psychiatric disorders) gaining prominence.

In the field of dentistry, new words like ‘endodontics’ and ‘presotherapy’ have been added, reflecting the growth of new therapies and techniques in dental care. Similarly, the inclusion of ‘technoscience’ and ‘techno-scientist’ in the dictionary emphasizes the connection between science and technology.

The updates made by the RAE reflect the ongoing evolution of language and its connection to the advancements in Medicine and Science. It also serves as a reminder of the important role that language plays in staying current with the latest developments in various fields.

It is important for readers to consult with healthcare professionals for any health-related questions or concerns.

