NEWSSTAND / TS: Luisito, the architect of the Grande Inter

On the front page, the Turin newspaper talks about the former Nerazzurri player who died in these hours at the age of 88

The disappearance of Luis Suarez, Herrera’s former Grande Inter player, is also on the front page of TuttoSport. The Turin newspaper dedicates a window to the former Nerazzurri player and writes: “Luisito, the architect of Grande Inter”. The editorial dedicated to the myth is signed by Xavier Jacobelli.

The Turin newspaper opens with the words of Vlahovic’s coach: “He will score more than 30 goals”. And there is also talk of the market with Milinkovic-Savic as the name for the midfield.

