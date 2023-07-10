Tineco Prime Day

Milan XX July 2023 – In view of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day, on July 11 and 12 Tineco is back with unmissable offers on various devices in the Floor One range and the Pure One range. In particular, the affected products are the Floor One S5, the Floor One S3, the Pure One S15 Essentials, the Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit and the Floor One S7 Pro.

FLOOR ONE S5 – the perfect device for the tidier

For lovers of order and cleanliness, Tineco has created the practical Floor One S5. It is a scrubber dryer which, thanks to its three main features (running water cleaning system, sanitization-proof self-cleaning and drying and iLoop Smart Sensor technology) is able to meet any need. Specifically, the device boasts large water tanks (the one dedicated to dirty water measures 0.8 L and the one for clean water 0.7 L).

But the distinctive feature of the model is the presence of the iLoop sensor capable of automatically adjusting the water flow, suction power and roller speed based on the type of dirt. Finally, like all models in the FLOOR ONE line, S5 is designed to implement self-cleaning, ensuring brushes are always clean and eliminating any dirt residues and unpleasant odors while it is being recharged on its 3-in-1 wall support.

The FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon from 11 to 12 July at a price of €359 (starting price: €519)

FLOOR ONE S3 – synonymous with safety

The Floor One S3 model by Tineco is an innovative floor washer thanks to which it will be possible to clean and wash the surfaces of the house in a single pass and without ever having to get dirty. Thanks to the one-touch multi-stage self-cleaning system, it will no longer be necessary to touch the dirty roller.

In fact, by pressing a simple button, a self-cleaning process of the roller and tubes will start, thus leaving your hands clean and the S3 ready for use again. Finally, the valuable element of the product, which makes the device even smarter, is the presence of the iLoop Smart Sensor, capable of detecting any type of dirt and adapting the suction power, the speed of the roller and the flow of the water.

The FLOOR ONE S3 is available on Amazon from 11 to 12 July at a price of €269 (starting price €409)

PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS – the pet owner’s ally

The PURE ONE series is ideal for all pet owners: PURE ONE S15 Essentials is equipped with a brush with Zero Tangle technology, able to prevent unpleasant tangles, with a double comb design combined with oblique bristles, able to separate and remove the hair from the roller inside the tank. PURE ONE S15 also uses Pure Cyclone technology, which effectively separates air and dust.

PURE ONE S15 Essentials boasts a tank that is easy to clean: in fact, just press the lever next to the handle, facilitating the experience of pet owners who find themselves cleaning the surfaces of their home often several times a day. Its iLoop sensor is able to automatically set the suction power based on the dirt, thus optimizing autonomy.

The PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS is available from 11 to 12 July at a price of €279 (starting price: €399) on Amazon.

FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO POWER KIT – a device for every situation

Dedicated to all those who can’t give up cleaning but who have little space to store their appliances, Tineco comes to their aid by proposing the practical 3 in 1 Floor one S5 combo power kit.

The key word is practicality, as the Tineco model not only brings together the characteristics of a vacuum cleaner and a floor washer but also transforms into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner capable of quickly and effectively cleaning all kinds of surfaces such as sofas, mattresses and blankets to remove pet hair, dust, crumbs and dirt in general. The Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit is available on Amazon at a price of €399 (starting price €549)

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO – for thorough cleaning

For those looking for a smart scrubber that allows them to tackle demanding cleaning sessions in the best possible way, Tineco has created the Floor One S7 Pro model. The product guarantees cleaning of the most difficult surfaces in the most efficient way possible, vacuuming and washing simultaneously and removing both encrusted dirt and more superficial dirt.

All this is possible thanks to the presence of the iLoop™ Smart Sensor technology capable of detecting dirt and automatically adjusting the water flow, roller speed and suction power according to your needs. In addition, the scrubber boasts four cleaning modes: Auto, which adjusts the power automatically; Max, which uses maximum power and water flow for the most stubborn dirt; Suction, which also allows you to clean and dry liquids from the floor, and Ultra, which electrolyses tap water, guaranteeing deep cleaning of even the most encrusted stains. After cleaning, just place the Floor One S7 on its base.

The Floor One S7 Pro is available on Amazon at a price of €649 (starting price €799).

Founded in 1998, Tineco is dedicated to designing quality, useful, easy-to-use and smart home electronic products. With over two decades of experience in the home cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is always ready to find smart solutions for everyone.

For more information, you can consult the official site.

