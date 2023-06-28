Home » NGC Medical Srl/Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3195/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14181/2022 NGC Medical Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, University Hospital of the Marches and towards Boston Scientific Spa

Attachments:

NGC Tar Lazio resource payback-signed.pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Ordinance Tar RM n. 3195-23.pdf (PDF 112.4 Kb)

NGC payback application for publication of public proclamations-signed.pdf (PDF 239.3 Kb)

NGC Tar RM rg 1418-22 reasons agg PIEMONTE-signed.pdf (PDF 0.51 Mb)

NGC Tar RM rg 14181-22 motivi agg LIGURIA-signed.pdf (PDF 480.1 Kb)

NGC Tar RM rg 14181-22 motivi agg MARCHE-signed.pdf (PDF 477.5 Kb)

NGC Tar RM rg 14181-22 motivi agg TRENTO-signed.pdf (PDF 470.8 Kb)

NGC Tar RM rg 14181-22 reasons added Emilia-signed.pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

NGC Tar RM rg 14181-22 reasons added SARDINIA-signed.pdf (PDF 500.0 Kb)

