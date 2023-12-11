Nicaraguan delegation visits Russian medical center for nuclear medicine project

A Nicaraguan Delegation Visits Russia to Discuss Nuclear Medicine Center Project

A delegation from Nicaragua, led by Laureano Ortega Murillo, one of the sons of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, visited the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Medical Radiology and Oncology of the Federal Medical Biological Agency in Russia on Monday. The visit was aimed at exchanging experiences and enriching the design and formulation of the “Nicaraguan Nuclear Medicine Center” project, which is being developed in collaboration with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom).

According to a statement from the Nicaraguan government, the delegation learned about Russia’s technological advances in cancer treatment and received support from Russia to ensure the successful provision of health services at the Nicaraguan center. The visit was made at the invitation of Veronika Skvortova, the director of the Federal Medical Biological Agency of Russia and co-chair of the Russia/Nicaragua Joint Commission.

The Nicaraguan delegation, which is in Moscow to celebrate the 79th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Russia, includes Ortega Murillo, the special representative of the president for affairs with Russia; Nahima Janett Díaz Flores, the general director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services; Zhukov Serrano, the deputy director of the National Police; Colonel Álvaro Peña, the second head of the Defense Information Directorate of the Nicaraguan Army; Jorge López, the IT director of the Ministry of the Interior; Óscar Vásquez, the general director of Health Services of the Ministry of Health; and Alba Torres, the Nicaraguan ambassador to Russia.

It is worth noting that the Government of Nicaragua has expressed its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, is known as the main ally in Central America of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the first Sandinista Government (1979-1990), Russia provided Soviet weapons to the Nicaraguan Armed Forces, and Nicaragua is one of the few countries, along with Venezuela and the small island states of Nauru and Tuvalu, that have joined Russia in recognizing the independence of the Georgian separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. EFE mg/fa/enb

