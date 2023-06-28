It was a night of riots in Nanterre and elsewhere in Paris’ northern suburb after the killing of a 17-year-old at the hands of an officer who stopped him at a checkpoint. In Nanterre, an angry mob set fire to rubbish bins, cars and an elementary school while firecrackers fired on the emergency departments: groups of rioters erected barricades between the buildings, hindering the operations of the firefighters.

WHAT HAPPENED

The riots began yesterday evening with a demonstration in front of the Nanterre police station and have spread to nearby towns. In Mantes-la-Jolie an attempt was made to set fire to the town hall: the police used tear gas and rubber bullets, but had to withdraw. The authorities report 15 people arrested. The riots were triggered by the diffusion of the video of the accident taken from a witness’ cell phone, and verified by the France Info channel, which shows an agent pointing a gun at the driver’s door of the stationary car. When the young man behind the wheel suddenly leaves, the officer shoots at close range, mortally wounding him. France Info reported that the agent was taken into police custody on suspicion of manslaughter. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the police supervisory body (IPGN) has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

The incident also sparked a sharp political controversy. “The death penalty no longer exists in France. No police officer has the right to kill except in self-defense,” leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon tweeted, calling for comprehensive police reform. The leader of the Républicains, Éric Ciotti, instead expressed his support for the police. “The night will be hard, you are the defenders of our collective security. Nothing justifies this chaos!” he tweeted.