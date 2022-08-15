Home Health Nightingale will enter Early Access in 2023 – Nightingale – Gamereactor
Nightingale will enter Early Access in 2023 – Nightingale – Gamereactor

by admin
Nightingale will enter Early Access in 2023 – Nightingale – Gamereactor

We recently had another chance to catch up with Inflexion Games’ Aaryn Flynn to learn more about the studio’s upcoming fantasy survival game Nightingale. Unfortunately, the tone of today’s news is slightly different, as it was revealed that the game won’t enter Early Access this year, as it has been pushed back to 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the Early Access release of Nightingale until the first half of 2023. We will have more information on the specific timing at a later stage.

The statement goes on to reveal that as part of the delay, the game will receive a major upgrade and will move from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

“This move was based on two considerations: The first was to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential capabilities offered by UE5, we decided to upgrade now rather than wait until release.

Second, Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and delivering on the promise of Nightingale’s Realm universe for players. To achieve this, the extra time will allow the team to make key improvements, enhance content and polish the gameplay.

The statement concludes by revealing when we’ll hear about Nightingale next:

“You’ll see more gameplay and development updates from the team in the coming weeks. Until then, we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for everything we do. Mysterious Fae Portal may take longer Time will open, but we thank you for joining us on this journey.

