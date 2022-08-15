Original title: QUEEN STUDIOS INART New Batman Bruce Wayne 1/6 Movie Action Figure

INART-New Batman: Batman & Bruce Wayne 1/6 Collectible Action Figure will be officially launched at 8:00 PM (Beijing time) on August 15, 2022.

This version of Batman by Robert Pattinson has a certain poetic sensitivity. Although he is always alone under the cover of Batman and Bruce Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s early detective career is young and helpless. He is the image of bringing dawn to a city, but because the last spear pointed at his father, he also had a psychological collapse of his revenge and justice, but he still used his own way to achieve justice and protect the city. City.

INART’s first Batman finally met you after nearly three months of elaborate production.

This time, there are also many versions for players to choose from:

Suit Standard Edition/Combat Suit Premium Edition/ Suit Standard Edition/ Suit Advanced Edition/Double Deluxe Edition/Single Bat Searchlight Bonus

“New Batman” – Batmobile is also under development and will meet with you in the future.

“They think I’m in the shadows,but I am the shadow.”

Work information

Brand: INART

Licensee: Warner

Title: New Batman – Batman & Bruce Wayne 1/6 Collectible Action Figure

Work material: metal, resin, PVC, ABS, print, real cloth, wool, acrylic, etc.

Product size: 12 inches

Product configuration:

The standard version of the battle suit is equipped with gel hair, the advanced version of the battle suit is equipped with hair transplant, multi-tactical computer and hair transplant head carving display box

The standard version of the suit is configured for glue hair, the advanced version of the suit is configured for hair transplantation, and the multi-hair transplanted head carving display box

The deluxe version is the advanced version of the battle suit + the advanced version of the suit + the bat searchlight

Work version

【Standard version of battle uniform】

Work accessories:

Movable body*1, head sculpt with movable eye helmet*1 (including replaceable expressions*3), real human gel hair movable eye head sculpt (distribution + eye makeup)*1, replaceable hand shape*10 pieces (including Left and right loose hands*1 pair, left and right fist hands*1 pair, left and right hook hands*1 pair, right dart player*1, right gripping hand*1, right gunner*1 and right modeling hand*1), combat Clothing suit*1, black shapeable cape*1, tactical belt*1 (including bullet pack*1, adrenaline double pack*1, double pack*1, handcuff pack*1, triangle buckle*1, Drape buckle*1, UV lamp bag*1 and burning rod bag*1), black combat boots*1 pair, grappling gun arm armor body*1 pair (including grappling gun firing status replacement parts*1 pair, Grappling Hook Gun Recycled Replacement Parts*1 Pair, Grappling Hooks*2, Fired Grappling Hooks*2), Magnetic Chest Bat darts (removable)*1, Hand-held Bat darts (1 for each form)*2, helmet mask *1, Leg holster*1, Sticky Gun*1 (including main bullet*1, spare bullet*1), Riddler Envelope Card Set*5, Handcuffs*1, Adrenaline*2, UV Light*1 , burning stick*1, flashlight*1 (can be illuminated, with LED light*2 and battery*2) and bat logo platform*1

【Premium version of battle clothes】 Work accessories: Movable body*1, head sculpt with movable eye helmet*1 (including replaceable expressions*3), real hair transplanted movable eye head sculpt (distribution + eye makeup)*1, replaceable hand shape*10 pieces (including left and right Relaxing hand*1 pair, left and right fisting hand*1 pair, left and right hooking hand*1 pair, right dartist*1, right holding hand*1, right gun holding hand*1 and right modeling hand*1), combat uniform Suit*1, black shapeable cape*1, tactical belt*1 (including bullet pack*1, adrenaline double pack*1, double pack*1, handcuff pack*1, triangle buckle*1, vertical Drop buckle*1, UV lamp package*1 and burning stick package*1), black combat boots*1 pair, grappling gun arm armor body*1 pair (including grappling gun firing status replacement parts*1 pair, catch Hook gun recovery state replacement parts*1 pair, grappling hook*2, launch state grappling hook*2), magnetic chest bat dart (removable)*1, hand-held bat dart (1 for each form)*2, helmet mask* 1. Leg holster*1, sticky gun*1 (including body bullet*1, spare bullet*1), Riddler envelope card set*5 sets, handcuffs*1, adrenaline*2, UV light*1, Burning stick*1, flashlight*1 (can emit light, with LED light*2 and battery*2), bat logo platform*1, tactical computer*1 and INART hair transplant head carving display box*1

【Standard version of suit】

Work accessories:

Movable body*1, real plastic hair movable eye head sculpture (normal hairstyle)*1, replaceable hand shape*7 pieces (including left and right relaxing hands*1 pair, left and right micro handshakes*1 pair, left and right pinch hands* 1 pair, right pinch key handle*1), black imitation cashmere coat*1, suit shirt and trousers suit*1 set (including black socks*1 pair), black spotted tie*1, black belt*1, black carving Oxford shoes*1 pair, 100 dollar bill*1 set, Corvette C2 car key*1, citizen protest placard ornament*4, Riddler envelope card set*5 sets and knight statue platform*1

【Premium version of suit】

Work accessories:

Movable body*1, real hair transplant and movable eye head carving (normal hairstyle)*1, replaceable hand shape*7 (including left and right relaxing hands*1 pair, left and right micro handshakes*1 pair, left and right pinch hands*1 Right, right pinch key holder*1), black imitation cashmere coat*1, suit shirt and trousers suit*1 set (including black socks*1 pair), black spotted tie*1, black belt*1, black carved Oxford Leather shoes*1 pair, 100 dollar bill*1 set, Corvette C2 car key*1, citizen protest placard ornament*4, Riddler envelope card set*5 sets, knight statue platform*1 and INART hair transplant head carving display box *1

【Double Deluxe Edition】

Work accessories:

Movable body*2, head sculpt with movable eye helmet*1 (including replaceable expressions*3), real hair transplanted movable eye head sculpt (distribution + eye makeup)*1, real human hair transplanted movable eye head sculpt (normal hairstyle )*1, the battle suit version can replace the hand type*10 pieces (including left and right relaxed hands*1 pair, left and right fist hands*1 pair, left and right hook hands*1 pair, right dart player*1, right gripping hand*1 , Right gun holder*1 and right modeling hand*1), the suit version can be replaced with a hand type*7 pieces (including left and right relaxed hands*1 pair, left and right handshakes*1 pair, left and right pinch money hands*1 pair, right pinch Key holder*1), combat suit set*1, black shapeable cape*1, tactical belt*1 (including bullet pack*1, adrenaline double pack*1, double pack*1, handcuff pack *1, triangle buckle*1, rappelling buckle*1, UV lamp package*1 and burning stick package*1), black combat boots*1 pair, grappling gun arm armor body*1 pair (including grappling hook gun) Fired state replacement parts*1 pair, grappling hook gun recovery state replacement parts*1 pair, grappling hooks*2, launch state grappling hooks*2), magnetic chest bat darts (removable)*1, hand-held bat darts (dual form) Each 1)*2, helmet mask*1, leg holster*1, sticky gun*1 (including main bullet*1, spare bullet*1), handcuffs*1, epinephrine*2, UV light*1, Burning stick*1, flashlight*1 (can emit light, with LED light*2 and battery*2), tactical computer*1, black imitation cashmere coat*1, suit shirt and trousers suit*1 set (including black socks*1 Right), black spotted tie*1, black belt*1, black engraved oxford shoes*1 pair, 100 dollar bill*1 set, Corvette C2 car key*1, citizen protest placard ornament*4, riddleman envelope card set *10 sets, bat logo platform*1, knight statue platform*1, INART hair transplant head sculpture display box*2 and bat searchlight*1

Bat searchlight*1

【Bat Searchlight】

Work accessories:

bat searchlight *1

Official price:

The standard version of the battle uniform is 2080 yuan

The advanced version of the battle suit is 2880 yuan

Standard version of suit 1480 yuan

Suit Premium Edition 2080 yuan

Double Deluxe Edition 5280 yuan

Bat searchlight 880 yuan

Estimated shipments: Q2 2023

