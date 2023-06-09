Nightmare mosquitoes: the symptoms of West Nile fever, beware of many cases in Italy

The danger of mosquitoes should not be underestimated: protecting yourself from these creatures can prevent the risk of potentially serious diseases.

During the summer, when the heat is felt and the days get longer, one of the presences annoying and dangerous that plagues many people are mosquitoes. These insects, although small in size, can cause many problems and pose a serious health risk.

West Nile fever is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. Cases have also recently been found in Europe, Australia and Western Asia. It is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Infection cases occur more during the mosquito season, which begins in summer and continues until autumn. Let’s see in detail what it is, according to the indications of the Italian Higher Institute of Health.

Prevention

West Nile fever is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The best way to prevent infection is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

The most effective method of keeping them out of your home is to use them mosquito nets on the windows and doors. Me too’air conditioning, if available, keeps these pesky insects away. There are also various repellent objects, such as the champion or devices that emit ultrasound, although many people doubt their effectiveness.

Finally, it matters prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water. Once a week, then, be sure to check, empty and clean all the objects that contain water, such as buckets, planters, toys, swimming pools, birdbaths, flower pots or trash containers. It is important to check the containers that hold water both inside and outside the house.

Personal protection is also important, especially for the little ones. Dress children in clothing that covers their arms and legscover the strollers with special nets and you can also evaluate use insect repellent. In this case, be careful to always follow the instructions on the label and not to apply the insect repellent on the child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts or irritated skin.

Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus does not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 infected people develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but tiredness and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Serious symptoms are found instead in few people. About 1 in 150 people who become infected develop a serious disease affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

Serious disease symptoms include high feverheadache, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, seizures, muscle weakness, loss of vision, numbness and paralysis.

Serious disease can manifest itself in people of any age; however, people over the age of 60 are at increased risk of serious illness if they become infected. Even people with determined medical conditionssuch as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and people who have received an organ transplant, are most at risk.

Recovery from a serious illness can take several weeks or months. Some central nervous system effects may even be permanent. About 1 in 10 people who develop a serious disease affecting the central nervous system may eventually die. Fortunately, it bears repeating, such cases are very rare.

Diagnosis and treatment of the disease

If you think you or a family member may have West Nile fever, talk to a healthcare professional, who will be able to Diagnostics West Nile virus infection in base a:

Signs and symptoms;

History of possible exposure to mosquitoes that can carry West Nile virus;

Laboratory analysis of blood or spinal fluid.

There are no vaccines available or specific medications for West Nile virus infection. Antibiotics do not cure viruses, so doctors’ indications are rest, fluids, and pain medication over the counter which may help relieve some symptoms.

In severe cases, patients often need to be hospitalized to receive supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluids, pain medication, and nursing care.

Other diseases carried by mosquitoes in Europe

Disease-carrying mosquitoes are becoming increasingly popular in Europeand then the question arises of how we can protect ourselves from them.

“The importance of studying mosquito vectors and the pathogens they carry in a world where the climate is changing cannot be underestimatedsays Heather Ferguson, professor of infectious disease ecology at the University of Glasgow.

As for mosquitoes, in Italy, as in the rest of Europe, the main threat is represented by Tiger mosquito. This Asian species is known to carry serious diseases, including dengue fever, Zika fever and West Nile fever.

Due to climate change, this highly invasive species is thriving in all Mediterranean countries. We must not forget that mosquitoes are the deadliest animals in the world: they kill one million people every year due to the diseases they transmit.

To protect yourself from tiger mosquitoes it is also important to learn to recognize them. Originally from Southeast Asia, these insects are characterized by a black body with silvery white spots and are smaller than the common house mosquito, ranging in length from two to ten millimeters. That makes them more silent and insidious. Unlike many other species, the Asian tiger mosquito bites mainly during the day.

If you are not sure whether the mosquito you just squashed is an Asian tiger mosquito, you can take a picture and upload it to Mosquito Alert, a tracking application available in most European countries. In this way, citizens contribute to creating a map of the spread of mosquitoes around the world to help in the fight against them.

