Quantic Dream’s “Deep Sea” is scheduled to be released on August 29. The middle-aged uncle’s journey of magical redemption in the deep sea| News information

The developer Parallel Studio announced today (9th) the actual release date of the new work “Deep Under the Sea”, which is scheduled to be released on computer and console platforms on August 29, 2023. The game is played from a third-person perspective, exuding a strong A sense of poetry and loneliness.

圖 / Quantic Dream

The developer released the latest trailer of “In the Deep Under the Sea” at the Summer Game Festival that ended earlier. The screen shows the actual gameplay of the game, mainly for mobile exploration and environmental interaction. Players will operate the protagonist Stan (Stan), researching alone in the bottomless and isolated deep sea, whales, seals and other marine life appear in the picture, which is quite realistic.

圖 / Quantic Dream

The production team stated that this work is set in the parallel world of 1979, and the picture style strives to present retro, sci-fi and fantasy colors.

Parallel Studio’s new original work “Deep Under the Sea” has made players look forward to it because of its unique theme. The game is published by Quantic Dream and is scheduled to land on Steam/Epic Games/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S and other platforms, and supports Traditional Chinese.

