No exercise, no diet! How to lose weight with the Japan method

People in Japan are known for being particularly healthy. Actor Miki Ryosuke has a surprising trick you can use to lose weight without exercising or dieting. Read here how this is supposed to work.

As well as being a movie star in Japan, Miki Ryosuke is a health and fitness tipster — and he actually has a pretty simple trick to help you lose weight.

Because the actor suffered from back pain, he started doing exercises regularly. These consist of breathing technique, weight shifting and muscle tension.

Can you really lose weight just by breathing?

Ryosuke initially used the breathing technique to get rid of his back pain. This was recommended to him by a doctor. However, he quickly noticed that he also lost weight by breathing regularly according to the “Long Breath Method”.

But can you really lose weight by breathing? We clarify.

In total, he lost 13 kilos after 50 days. His waist circumference decreased by twelve centimeters and his body fat fell from 25 to 6.6 percent – allegedly just from breathing.

Not only that, the actor also claims his hair has become fuller, his skin more radiant and his overall appearance younger.

A breathing technique as a fitness and anti-aging miracle sounds almost too good to be true.

How the “Long Breath Method” works

Standing up straight, place one leg in front of your body and move the other back, rotate your foot slightly outward while keeping your hip straight. Shift the entire weight of your body onto the back leg and slightly tilt your upper body back. Slowly, for about three seconds Breathe in and raise your hands above your head with stretched arms. Then breathe out vigorously for seven seconds by tensing all the muscles of the body and bring your hands to shoulder height. This process should now be repeated for two to five minutes. The exercise should be done every day.

Breathing has this effect on the body

It is not new that breathing can affect our emotions and psyche. Many studies have already dealt with the phenomenon and came to the conclusion that shallow and rapid breathing leads to increased stress. Blood pressure rises and it can lead to difficulty concentrating and tiredness.

In contrast, breathing exercises with deep and even breaths can provide relaxation.

Breathing alone is not enough: How to lose weight sustainably

Whether the “Long Breath Method” really works has not been proven.

If you want to lose weight in the long term, you will unfortunately not get far with a breathing method alone. Breathing exercises are a great way to reduce stress and relax, which can also contribute to weight loss success.

In addition, the body is supplied with sufficient oxygen, which is good for the brain and body. However, if you are serious about losing weight, you cannot avoid healthy eating and exercise.

Danger: The forceful breathing can cause dizziness in some people. If you try the method, it is best to approach it slowly.

