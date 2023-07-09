Vmax VX5 ST: Inexpensive e-scooter with a powerful motor convinces in the test

When we had the Vmax VX2 ST (test report) in the editorial office in June 2022, the e-scooter convinced us above all thanks to its powerful motor. But the range, the good folding mechanism, the robust workmanship and the good brakes were also on the plus side. We didn’t like the rear fender, the reflective display, and the lack of suspension.

The Vmax VX5 ST is in many respects identical to the VX2, but comes at a significantly lower price. In addition to the VX5 ST, Vmax also sells its entry-level e-scooter as the VX5 GT with a slightly larger battery. Our test report shows that the VX5 is worth the money and can even iron out one or the other weakness of the VX2 ST.

Optics & processing



Visually, the VX5 ST is very similar to the VX2 ST. Most notable difference: the pneumatic tires have shrunk from 10 inches to 8.5 inches. The e-scooter is completely kept in a dark gray. Apart from the stern light and the orange cat eyes, there are no colored highlights. This gives it a certain elegance. However, there will certainly be some who find its appearance boring.

In terms of workmanship, we have nothing to complain about on the VX5 ST. In contrast to the VX2 ST, this time even its rear fender is strong enough to take a kick or two. Its folding mechanism is simple and functional. When folded, you can lift the e-scooter up on the handlebar to carry it.

The handlebar grips are large and ergonomically shaped. They give a good grip when driving. The Vmax VX5 ST does not have premium features such as a turn signal. The bell on the left is smartly integrated. The left and right brake levers actuate the drum brakes on the front and rear wheels. They activate the engine brake at the same time. There is no additional thumb grip to exclusively use the lossless engine brake. However, if you want to, you can easily tighten the handles of the drum brake. Overall, the VX5 ST brakes very well. However, we had to drive a few kilometers before the drum brakes really took hold.

The thumb grip for motor control is located on the right side of the handlebar. It is sensitive and smooth-running. The two buttons next to it seem a bit more stable than on the VX2 ST. The driver uses them to switch the e-scooter on and off, change the driving mode and control the light. The front light is bright enough to be seen by other road users in the dark. The rear light also switches on and off with the front light. It also lights up when braking – an advantage over last year’s significantly more expensive VX2 ST model. The driver can attach the insurance number plate, which is mandatory in Germany, directly under the rear light.

Display & App



The display sits in the middle of the handlebars and is very reminiscent of the display on the VX2 ST – with all the advantages and disadvantages. It is pleasantly large and clearly shows the most important parameters such as the current speed, the driving mode and the remaining battery capacity in five bars. Unfortunately, it reflects just as much as the display of the VX2 ST in direct sunlight.

If you want, you can connect the e-scooter to an app. There it is possible, among other things, to activate an engine brake. That should make it harder to steal. However, no one should rely on that alone, after all, any thief can simply carry the 16.2 kilogram e-scooter away. More on the subject in our guide to anti-theft protection for bicycles, e-bikes & e-scooters: alarm, GPS tracker & locks.

Drive



First of all: The engine of the VX5 ST is not as powerful as the VX2 ST. This is already indicated by the performance values. The VX2 ST has a 500 watt motor, while Vmax packs a 400 watt motor into the VX5 ST. Nevertheless, the Vmax VX5 ST accelerates faster than most other e-scooters for less than 500 euros. It also accelerates heavier people (loading up to 120 kilograms) in a reasonable amount of time to the maximum permitted 20 kilometers per hour, which it also achieves using GPS. We strongly recommend wearing a helmet when riding (guide).

While driving, the VX5 ST shows little. He reacts quickly and precisely to our manoeuvres. However, the running board could have been a little larger. Bumps, potholes, pebbles and other small obstacles aren’t as easily swallowed up by the e-scooter as the VX2 ST. This is mainly due to the tires, which have shrunk to 8.5 inches. Thanks to their air filling, they are still superior to most solid rubber or honeycomp tires in terms of transmitted vibrations. Unfortunately, Vmax failed to incorporate suspension.

battery & range



The battery in the VX5 ST has a capacity of 281 watt hours. This is reasonable for its price. Vmax indicates a maximum range of 20 to 30 kilometers. Under ideal conditions such as a light rider, warm weather, straight asphalt and so on, these values ​​may be achievable. We assume that under real conditions, a driver weighing around 80 kilograms in the city with a lot of stop-and-go can cover 20 kilometers before the battery has to be connected to the mains again. The charging time is given as four hours. If you opt for the VX5 GT, you get a 374 watt hour battery.

Preis



The Vmax VX5 ST costs 500 euros. If you want a slightly larger battery with the almost identical VX5 GT, you pay 580 euros. The VX2 Pro LT model from the previous year costs 870 euros.

Conclusion



The Vmax VX5 ST is an extremely successful e-scooter in the entry-level segment. With its powerful engine, robust workmanship, good folding mechanism and efficient brakes, it offers many of the positive properties of its much more expensive predecessor, the Vmax VX2 ST (test report), despite its low price of 500 euros. The improvements in the rear fender and the stability of the controls are clearly noticeable. Despite its compact size and the shrunken tire size of 8.5 inches, it offers a fairly comfortable ride, although it has to give up a little on bumps.

Still, the VX5 ST has some shortcomings. In particular, the reflective display is annoying in the sun and we missed the lack of suspension. In addition, the running board could be too small for some drivers. Despite a reduced engine power compared to the previous model, the VX5 ST shows a remarkable acceleration performance. The maximum range in urban stop-and-go traffic is likely to be around 20 kilometers. Overall, the Vmax VX5 ST offers good value for money and is a recommended entry-level option.

