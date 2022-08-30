The hypothesis is causing many Italians to roll their eyes, frightened by the possibility of having to spend the winter in the cold even within the walls of their homes. But the government’s plan to ration gas consumption does not pose a health risk. Not even for that of children and the elderly.

He is convinced of it Giorgio Sestifull professor at the Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine: “I don’t think so, but the World Health Organization, which in the guidelines recommends an internal temperature of 20 degrees.