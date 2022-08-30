Home Health No health risks from 19-degree radiators: but beware of the most fragile
Health

No health risks from 19-degree radiators: but beware of the most fragile

by admin
No health risks from 19-degree radiators: but beware of the most fragile

The hypothesis is causing many Italians to roll their eyes, frightened by the possibility of having to spend the winter in the cold even within the walls of their homes. But the government’s plan to ration gas consumption does not pose a health risk. Not even for that of children and the elderly.

He is convinced of it Giorgio Sestifull professor at the Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine: “I don’t think so, but the World Health Organization, which in the guidelines recommends an internal temperature of 20 degrees.

See also  Hong Kong Bank SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra adds new sky blue!

You may also like

here are the most aggressive and what tests...

Parkinson’s, life span also linked to some genes

the new quarantine rules in September

“Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” is a new game...

the message on Instagram. How are you

“Smart” socks in the hospital, here’s how they...

Podcast – Planet B, the data will help...

Prediction of major changes brought by Apple Watch...

Covid, new Centaurus variant: symptoms, differences with Omicron...

After a heart attack the polypill protects better...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy