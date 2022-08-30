Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo buyback: over 118 million shares purchased. From the beginning of the purchase plan for 3% of the capital
Business

Intesa Sanpaolo buyback: over 118 million shares purchased. From the beginning of the purchase plan for 3% of the capital

by admin

From 22 to 26 August Intesa Sanpaolo purchased a total of 118,511,078 shares, equal to approximately 0.59% of the share capital before cancellation, at an average price of

purchase per share of € 1.7343, for a total value of € 205,534,743.08.

As of August 26, 2022, from the launch of the program on July 4, 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo purchased a total of 615,712,134 shares, equal to approximately 3.08% of the share capital before cancellation, at an average purchase price per share of 1 , 7293 euros, for a total value of 1,064,743,818.64

euro.

It should be noted that on August 3, 2022, the 322,814,884 treasury shares purchased in the period from July 4 to July 29 2022 were canceled, equal to approximately 1.62% of the share capital before cancellation (which was divided into 19,977,435,963 ordinary shares with no par value and its composition has changed due to the reduction in the number of shares that constitute it, but not in its amount, which remained equal to 10,368,870,930.08 euros).

See also  The stock exchanges today, 8 June. Weak lists awaiting the ECB: the mix of rising prices and slowing growth is worrying

You may also like

Spain: inflation slows but remains above 10%

The operation of the state-owned economy shows a...

NZONE 50 Pro new phone evaluation: the popularity...

Ftse Mib goes up again in the area...

The state-owned economy showed a steady recovery in...

Bills: towards sting from +241 euros in the...

Xiamen Taxation in the past ten years |...

Wall Street: futures risk recovery. But after Powell...

Mercedes-Amg 63 SE Performance, we tested it on...

Dear energy, the decree starts at 8-10 billion....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy