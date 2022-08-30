From 22 to 26 August Intesa Sanpaolo purchased a total of 118,511,078 shares, equal to approximately 0.59% of the share capital before cancellation, at an average price of

purchase per share of € 1.7343, for a total value of € 205,534,743.08.

As of August 26, 2022, from the launch of the program on July 4, 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo purchased a total of 615,712,134 shares, equal to approximately 3.08% of the share capital before cancellation, at an average purchase price per share of 1 , 7293 euros, for a total value of 1,064,743,818.64

euro.

It should be noted that on August 3, 2022, the 322,814,884 treasury shares purchased in the period from July 4 to July 29 2022 were canceled, equal to approximately 1.62% of the share capital before cancellation (which was divided into 19,977,435,963 ordinary shares with no par value and its composition has changed due to the reduction in the number of shares that constitute it, but not in its amount, which remained equal to 10,368,870,930.08 euros).