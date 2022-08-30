Aiea, Iran has started uranium enrichment at 5%. Zelensky, our border line hasn’t changed
Kiev, 47,550 Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war
About 47,550 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the Kiev army. In its update on the losses suffered by Moscow so far, the Ukrainian army indicates that 234 fighters, 204 helicopters and 847 drones have also been shot down. Ukrinform reports it. In addition, the Kiev forces claim to have destroyed 1,954 Russian tanks, 1,079 artillery systems, 4,294 armored vehicles for transporting troops as well as 15 ships and 196 cruise missiles.
Breton, urgent ok to joint purchases of military material
“We will cover many topics and one of them is obviously important to us, which is to continue to get our support, as defense ministers of all member states, for Ukraine. And in this context, we will present together with Josep Borrell, a new initiative that is extremely important to be able to buy together what is needed, we think about ammunition, the defense system and many things. We want to do it as soon as possible. This is absolutely essential to continue to act together and support Ukraine and President Zelensky in his fight against this aggression ”. Thus the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, on his arrival at the informal Defense Council in Prague.
Gas price opens up to 276 euros
Gas opens higher while looking at the moves of the European Union that will have to face the dossier on the gas-electricity decupling and on the roof. In Amsterdam the price rises to 276 euros per MWh, with an increase of 1.2% compared to yesterday’s closing.