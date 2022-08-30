9:20

Breton, urgent ok to joint purchases of military material

“We will cover many topics and one of them is obviously important to us, which is to continue to get our support, as defense ministers of all member states, for Ukraine. And in this context, we will present together with Josep Borrell, a new initiative that is extremely important to be able to buy together what is needed, we think about ammunition, the defense system and many things. We want to do it as soon as possible. This is absolutely essential to continue to act together and support Ukraine and President Zelensky in his fight against this aggression ”. Thus the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, on his arrival at the informal Defense Council in Prague.