The news, in the air two days ago, has become official. The first day of group A of the Serie C championship between Triestina and Pordenone has been postponed to 9 pm on Saturday 3 September. should have played at 17.30, the decision was made by the Lega Pro at the request of the halberd club: in agreement with the neroverde club, he asked to have the match played in the evening, since in the afternoon in the city there is a procession in support of the 451 workers of Wartsila at risk of dismissal. An intelligent choice, which has found common approval but in particular of the Julian fans.

If you only look at the sporty aspect, however, one cannot disagree that the Rocco’s lights will provide the right stage for this splendid derby, which returns after more than three years. The last time was played in March 2019 and, for Pordenone, that match still represents one of the sweetest memories in the entire history of the club. The team then coached by the former halberd Attilio Tesser overcame the group of the former lizard Massimo Pavanel by 2-1 and took the team to 10 points ahead of the direct rival at the top of the standings: practically thanks to the victory obtained in Valmaura the neroverdi armored the their first, historic and so far only promotion to Serie B. The decisive goals were scored by Burrai and Candellone, who will be back on the field on Saturday.

The match returns and also sees two of the biggest favorites to jump between the cadets clash. In this regard, two days ago in Azzano Decimo the Triestina coach Andrea Bonatti was present in the stands, climbed to the Destra Tagliamento to observe live the next opponents engaged in the friendly match – then won 2-1 – with Arzignano. The challenge on Saturday will also be interesting given the numerous former players, including Alessandro Lovisa, son of the president of the lizards Mauro, who will challenge Pordenone for the first time.