Until recently, there was a suggestion that Roller Champions could be canceled after a third season, even though the game came out a few months ago and is said to track better than Hyper Scape. This claim has now been refuted by Ubisoft, as the publisher shared the following statement.

“Let’s get it out of the way first, Roller Champions is not going to be canceled, and Ubisoft fully supports it.

The statement went on to add that the development team is working hard to implement the improvements fans have requested, and similarly announced that the Disco Fever season will be extended to ensure the team can deliver on that promise.

“In terms of content, we can tell you that we have something exciting planned for the next season. However, we strongly believe that before we release new content, we have to do the right thing for our players, which is why we want to Take the necessary time.

The disco mania season for Roller Champions kicks off on June 21.

