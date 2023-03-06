A new specter is haunting the West: the decline of eros. The sex bulimia of social and media is contrasted, as in a paradox, by the increasingly exhibited escape from sex. Call it abstinence, chastity or platonic love, however the trend is increasingly generalized and is embodied in the messages of VIPs and stars. Examples include, among many, the young Justin Bieber, who declared that he arrived chaste at his wedding with Hailey Baldwin, while Drew Barrimore claims he hasn’t done it “for six years because sex is boring”.