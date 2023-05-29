“No to crash diets. A little at the table, but everything. And don’t skip meals.”

Florence, May 29, 2023 – When the costume rehearsal approaches, many are tempted by the they say drastic, from do-it-yourself solutions. “Nothing could be more wrong – warns la dietician Stefania Mancini -. It is precisely by doing so that one meets them weight swings which, over time, only translate into a worsening of our physical shape”.

There are those who, in a vain attempt to erase the signs of winter overeating, “eliminate all those foods that are often mistakenly considered high in calories. But at that point a double negative reaction is unleashed: on the one hand the slowing down of the metabolism, on the other a desire of a psychological nature to eat precisely those suddenly canceled foods”.

In short, stopping eating carbohydrates and sweets is not the right solution. Just as “skipping meals” is not. “Not having breakfast is a big mistake – says the dietitian -. Instead, it is a meal that gives balance and speeds up the metabolism. Every year various fads follow one another: from dissociated diets to prolonged semi-fasting. But they are wrong, because they initially lose muscle mass. And as soon as you start eating regularly again, all the lost kilos are regained”.

So what is the main road? “The secret is thecadenced feeding – explains Mancini -. Breakfast, snack, lunch, snack and dinner, lighter than lunch”.

In the main meals, “the presence of all food groups must be guaranteed: protein, carbohydrates, lipids and, above all, fruit and vegetables”. In short, to get back in shape the rule must be “little, but everything”. So yes to simple cooking, “without cooking fat but only raw”, ai seasonal products for their higher content of vitamins and mineral salts and, as far as possible, to zero km products.

In short, “ok to complete meals, perhaps by reducing portions”, with the awareness that “the more the diets are strange, complicated and sometimes even expensive, the less useful they are, in the end, in the long run”. Better therefore “set up a lifestyle that accompanies us all year round with a flexible mindset”, suggests the dietician. She that she adds: “Another recurring mistake is to prefer fasting to movement”.

Instead, moving is essential. The ideal? “Fifty minutes of brisk walking 3-4 times a week. And then take a walk around the house, take the stairs, walk as much as possible”.

Are there really foods to ban? “There can be a slight from time to time. The important thing is, for example, not to eat junk food regularly”. The sweets? “They are needed. They should be included in the diet in the morning or in the first part of the day”. Instead, it is better to avoid the sweet after lunch or after dinner.