Nobel Mello: "I say to young people: have courage, choose unexplored paths"

Nobel Mello: “I say to young people: have courage, choose unexplored paths” “

His majesty, Rna. From the eureka moment in which you discovered the mechanism of interference in 1998, to the next applications in medicine and pharmacology, the Nobel Prize Craig Cameron Mello conquered the audience of the Salute Festival by unveiling the mysteries of ribonucleic acid. Interviewed by the director of Repubblica Maurizio Molinari, the professor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School recounted the “magic” made possible by the lesser known brother – but no less important – of DNA.

