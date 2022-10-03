From father to son. Forty years later Karl Sune Detlof Bergström (parent), the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to Svante Pääbo (scion). This is one of the most curious details concerning the private life of the Swedish geneticist, who has been awarded the most important scientific recognition. An award – the one awarded to the director of the research laboratory of Evolutionary Anthropology at the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig – which seems far from the diagnostic and therapeutic applications of medicine.